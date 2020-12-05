Eastern guard Brayden Richmond steals the ball during the Comets’ season opener against Eastbrook on Friday at Marion. Richmond, who took the steal in for a layup, scored eight points in Eastern’s 70-55 win.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern’s Drew Monize shoots a 3-pointer. Monize hit a pair of 3-pointers during a 12-point night.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
editor's picktop story
BOYS BB: Eastern shakes off slow start to whip Eastbrook
MARK SALUKE
For the Kokomo Tribune
1 of 2
Eastern guard Brayden Richmond steals the ball during the Comets’ season opener against Eastbrook on Friday at Marion. Richmond, who took the steal in for a layup, scored eight points in Eastern’s 70-55 win.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern’s Drew Monize shoots a 3-pointer. Monize hit a pair of 3-pointers during a 12-point night.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
MARION — In the early going at Eastbrook Friday night, Eastern’s boys basketball team looked every bit like a team that twice had its season opener postponed, rusty out of the gate and a bit out of sync for much of the first quarter.
And then the Comets found their footing.
Senior Evan Monize led the charge with a 25-point, 10-rebound effort as Eastern turned a 14-13 first frame deficit into a 31-21 halftime advantage, built on that to lead by as many as 20 points late in the third quarter, and held off the host Panthers’ late charge to preserve a 70-55 win.
1 of 38
Eastern guard Brayden Richmond steals the ball during the Comets’ season opener against Eastbrook on Friday at Marion. Richmond, who took the steal in for a layup, scored eight points in Eastern’s 70-55 win.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Brayden Richmond steals the ball and takes it down for to 2 to start Eastern off as they battle Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cayden Calloway passes off the ball as Eastern battles Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern’s Drew Monize shoots a 3-pointer. Monize hit a pair of 3-pointers during a 12-point night.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Levi Maverick drives up he middle as Eastern battles Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern’s Karson Stiner floats a shot during Friday’s game.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Evan Monize is fouled while on a fast break as Eastern battles Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Evan Monize passes off to Drew Monize who scores 2 points in the first quarter as Eastern battles Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Levi Maverick drives up he middle as Eastern battles Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Basketball: Eastern beats Eastbrook 70-55
1 of 38
Eastern guard Brayden Richmond steals the ball during the Comets’ season opener against Eastbrook on Friday at Marion. Richmond, who took the steal in for a layup, scored eight points in Eastern’s 70-55 win.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Brayden Richmond steals the ball and takes it down for to 2 to start Eastern off as they battle Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cayden Calloway passes off the ball as Eastern battles Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern’s Drew Monize shoots a 3-pointer. Monize hit a pair of 3-pointers during a 12-point night.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Levi Maverick drives up he middle as Eastern battles Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern’s Karson Stiner floats a shot during Friday’s game.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Evan Monize is fouled while on a fast break as Eastern battles Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Evan Monize passes off to Drew Monize who scores 2 points in the first quarter as Eastern battles Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Levi Maverick drives up he middle as Eastern battles Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Eastern vs Eastbrook on Friday Dec. 4, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
“I thought we were a little timid at first, which comes with your first game of the year and only having so many practices, but I really liked the aggression in the second half,” said Monize, who admitted that the Comets looked rusty at the outset while he struggled to find his groove in the early going as well.
“Yeah, a little bit,” he said. “We had a two-week quarantine from practice and when we came into practice on Monday it was just more so trying not to forget why we’re here.
“I knew coming into this game I might not always get the shot I want, it might not always fall for me, but I had that mentality that if I stop shooting I’m just hurting my team. Whenever I felt like I had my shot I took it. I started to get in my groove a little bit, got my legs under me and hit that second wind.
Monize found his groove quickly in the second quarter as he and brother Drew Monize fueled a 15-4 run to close the half that put the Comets up for good.
After Levi Mavrick hit a 3-pointer to give the Comets a 16-13 lead, Eastbrook’s Jett Engle responded with a trey to put the Panthers back up 17-16. That’s when the Monize brothers took over as Evan netted 10 points in the run and Drew added five on the way to the 10-point halftime advantage.
Drew Monize came off the bench to score 12 points, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers. He also pulled down six rebounds.
“I’m surprised to say the least because he’s only had four practices,” Evan said of his brother’s strong performance. “He was quarantined our first week of practice and then we had to go through another quarantine. I was glad to see him not being nervous and take a shot he knows he can make.”
Mavrick added 11 points for the Comets and grabbed seven rebounds, while Callum Brand and Brayden Richmond had eight apiece.
The Comets outscored the Panthers 24-14 to start the second half and go up 55-35. Eastbrook responded with a 14-2 stretch to close the third and open the fourth, making the game interesting as they shaved the deficit to eight on three separate occasions before Eastern closed out the game with a 9-0 run.
“We talked before the game that there was a lot of pent up emotion from lots of things,” Eastern coach Mike Springer said. “We knew it wasn’t going to be pretty early and we understood that there were going to be times throughout the night that we didn’t look like we were in sync and you might have said, ‘What the heck is going on out there?’ It’s early in the season. It’s real early in our season as far as practices we’ve had together.
“So I was really proud of our kids. This is a really good win for us to start out with. We’ve just got to continue to get better and not worry about things we can’t control.”
Eastern’s game against Alexandria tonight has been postponed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.