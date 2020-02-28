FLORA — Eastern’s boys basketball team put together a dominant first three minutes of the fourth quarter to blow open a close game, and held on under pressure for a 47-38 victory over Hoosier Heartland Conference rival Carroll on Thursday night.
“This was a good, hard-fought win,” Eastern coach Mike Springer said. “The kids really found the open man in the fourth quarter and gave us some good looks. Matt Arcari and Brayden Richmond took advantage and hit some shots. We needed this one.”
The Comets finished 5-3 in HHC play and finished the regular season 10-13 overall. Carroll ended 3-5 and 12-10.
Eastern trailed by as many as eight points early in the third quarter before battling back to take a 32-31 lead after three. Arcari, Richmond and Levi Mavrick each hit a 3-pointer in the third.
Then the Comets came out strong to start the final stanza, scoring eight unanswered points. Karson West started the scoring with an offensive rebound and put back, followed by two long 3-pointers by Arcari. With 5:06 left Eastern had its biggest lead of the game, 40-31.
“That’s the kind of effort we’ve had all year,” Springer said. “From first man to last, they work together and work hard at both ends of the floor. These kids play for one another and that takes the selfishness out, then you can do a lot on defense. ”
Carroll finally scored its first point of the fourth quarter on a free throw by freshman Owen Duff with 4:15 left. But Eastern’s Richmond hit another triple, and Eastern led 43-32 with 2:25 to go.
Then Evan Monize fought hard for a rebound following a missed Carroll free-throw attempt, gave up the ball, then hustled down the floor and got it back for an easy layup and a 45-32 Eastern lead at the 1:45 mark.
“That basket by Evan was a back breaker,” Springer said. “When you work your butt off on defense it usually pays off on the offensive end.”
Arcari led all scorers with 20 for Eastern. Richmond added nine.
Carroll still had scored only one point in the fourth quarter when Duff hit a 3-pointer with just 1:01 left. The Cougars put up a lot of long 3s trying to close the gap, and finished shooting just 2 of 13 from the field in the fourth quarter. Duff was the only Cougar to score in double figures with 16.
Carroll coach Brodie Bender was puzzled by his team’s fourth-quarter collapse.
“I don’t know what to think,” Bender said. “We couldn’t hit any shots and our kids looked very flat and tired. Maybe they were still feeling Tuesday’s very physical game with Western, or it could have been the e-Learning day [Thursday] took them out of their routine.
“Whatever it was I told them we don’t have long to get back on the horse and get ready for a first-round sectional game with Rossville Tuesday.”
Eastern plays Bellmont in the Class 3A Norwell Sectional on Tuesday. Carroll plays Rossville in the Western Boone Sectional the same day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.