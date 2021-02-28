SHERIDAN — With the seconds ticking down in the fourth quarter Saturday night and the scoreboard showing 39 on the visiting side, and 39 on the home side, Eastern point guard Levi Mavrick was guiding the Comets as they worked the clock down for a last shot, while also pitching his ears to the Eastern sideline.
“I thought that we were going to set something up honestly,” Mavrick said. “I heard Coach in the background telling us to attack, so I was just trying to attack the holes, find somebody that was open.”
Eastern bled nearly the entire last minute of the clock after Mavrick’s opposite number, Sheridan point guard Kyle Eden had tied the game on a driving bucket with :56 left. The Comets needed find a shot that could win, without leaving enough time on the clock that they might lose if they didn’t score.
“You wonder if you ought to call timeout or not, but sometimes you can over-coach and overthink,” Eastern coach Mike Springer said. So he opted to “let the kids make the play at the end” and see what they created.
Mavrick found Brayden Richmond outside the arc on the right elbow with enough of a seam to get a clear look at the hoop. Richmond let fly.
Swish.
Richmond pointed at his mom in the crowd as he backpedaled and Sheridan called time out with 0:01.9 left on the clock. When play stopped, Richmond let out a yell as teammate Callum Brand engulfed him in a bear hug.
“We hit that — when I hit that shot, it was something special. It was unreal,” Richmond said.
Sheridan inbounded after the timeout and Eden covered more than half the court in three dribbles. His running 3-point effort banged off the backboard and rim, and caromed away. Eastern won 42-39, and with that, won a share of the Hoosier Heartland Conference. Eastern’s last boys basketball league title was in 1965.
“It didn’t hit me until I got in the locker rom,” Richmond said. “We sprayed water all over the coach. It was a special moment. I’ll definitely remember this for the rest of my life.
“It means so much to us. Fifty-six years. It’s unreal. We brought it back home to Greentown. We did it for everyone, not just for ourselves.”
Mavrick was part of a Comet squad that had a chance to win the HHC two years ago and couldn’t finish.
“We went to Rossville two years ago and got pounded there,” he said. “It means a lot to come here and finally get one. It’s been 56 years and It’s going to mean a lot to the community, not just the school, the whole town of Greentown.”
When the game ended, the Eastern cheerblock flooded the floor and the Comets had a raucous celebration for a few seconds before the players sprinted to the locker room. Eastern (13-9) closes the HHC 7-1. The Comets set the stage for taking a share of the title when they dealt Carroll its first league loss Thursday night. The Comets and Cougars share the league crown.
Almost nothing separated Eastern and Sheridan all night. The Comets and Blackhawks were tied 8-8 after a quarter, 16-16 at halftime, and 28-28 after three quarters. Eastern absorbed Sheridan’s best punch in the third quarter when burly Blackhawk forward Ethan Moistner gave the home fans a big emotional lift with a 3-point play, followed by two 3-pointers for nine points in a span of four minutes and a 28-23 Sheridan lead.
Eastern got back even on a 3-pointer by Mavrick and a buzzer-beating high post hook shot by Evan Monize at the third quarter buzzer.
Mavrick, Trever Crabtree, Evan Monize, and Drew Monize each hit buckets for Eastern in the fourth quarter as the Comets wrestled the emotional high ground back away from Sheridan and set the stage for Richmond’s winner.
“We just kept our heads in it,” Richmond said. “The cheerblock helped a lot, the fans came out and helped a lot. We knew we had to battle. We knew it was going to be 0-0 coming into the second half. We just kept our heads on straight, did what we had to do and got stuff done.”
It was important to not get frustrated when facing a deliberate pace and a stingy Sheridan defense.
“I’m just really proud of our kids,” Springer said. “We lost that game in the conference early against Clinton Prairie and it kind of crushed some of our hopes and dreams, but the kids battled all year. We had some guys with the virus, we had guys out with injuries, but the group persevered.
“One thing we talked about at the beginning of the game and halftime was being mentally tough and not giving in to what the other team is trying to do, but you get the shot that you need for your team. I felt like we got a lot of shots that we needed for our team when we could have just jacked up something and not gotten what we needed.”
Mavrick led Eastern with a game-high 15 points. Evan Monize scored nine points and Richmond eight.
Eden led Sheridan (11-10, 4-4 HHC) with 13 points. Moistner scored 11 and Silas DeVaney eight.
“We knew coming into this we were all hyped up because we just beat 19-2 Carroll, but we had to keep our heads in it because we didn’t want to come in here thinking we already had it won,” Mavrick said.
“Sheridan’s tough on us every year. It’s always a low-scoring game and it’s always around a five-point game. So we knew coming in it was going to be a defensive battle and it was going to be who wanted it more.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.