GREENTOWN — Eastern’s boys basketball team took the lead early in the first quarter against Sheridan and never looked back Friday night. The 30-28 victory was not an easy one, as the spark that was burning in the opening quarter could not be found again.
The last possession of the game belonged to Sheridan, which had rallied from 24-18 down at the start of the quarter to draw within one possession. After Eastern missed two free throws with 42 seconds remaining, the Blackhawks rebounded and quickly called a timeout. Eastern, which had been in man defense in the second half, remained in man following the timeout.
“We’d been switching everything,” said Eastern coach Mike Springer, “and we felt like they were going to take advantage of a mismatch. When we were in man, we were switching. Then at the end, we just said we’re not going to switch this one.”
The Blackhawks were not able to find the shot they wanted to take and used their last timeout with 13 seconds remaining. Again, the Comets stayed in man defense and switched everything, and as the clock was about to expire, Sheridan’s Ethan Moistner threw up a fadeaway 3-pointer near the top of the arch.
It bounced off the rim, and Eastern was victorious. The Comets improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference.
But the “momentum,” which propelled the Comets to a 12-5 lead in the first quarter, could not be found in the three remaining quarters. They committed only a single turnover in the opening quarter and shot 5 for 13, and four of their seven rebounds were offensive rebounds.
“We had some momentum early,” said Springer. “We lost it and we never got it back. That hurt us.”
In the second quarter, the Comets turned the ball over six times, then 12 more times in the second half. They only attempted four field goals in the second quarter and, in the second half, only took nine total shots.
“We have been a better team handling the ball then what we were [Friday],” said Springer. “Sheridan made some adjustments in their 2-2-1 [defense] and I think that caught us off guard on the floor.”
Eastern didn’t make the right adjustments, which resulted in multiple turnovers when Sheridan attacked and trapped a Comet player once he crossed half court.
Both teams utilized zone and pressing tactics while on defense, which led to limited possession — and turnovers — for both teams. A combination of Sheridan’s 10 points and Eastern’s struggle at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter made the game as close as it was in the final seconds.
Sheridan’s Nolan Buckner led all scorers with 10 points. Matt Arcari and Ethan Wilcox led Eastern with eight points apiece. Ethan Wilcox led Eastern with six rebounds and Nick Roberts led Sheridan with five.
Sheridan dropped to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the HHC.
