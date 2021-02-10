ARCADIA — Hamilton Heights’ boys basketball team took control quickly against Lewis Cass on Tuesday night in a key Hoosier Conference East Division showdown and put the Kings in a hole Cass couldn’t dig out of. Now, after Heights’ 69-50 victory over Cass, both the Kings and Huskies will be rooting for the same winner Friday night.
The loss drops Cass to 2-1 in league play with its last division game on Friday at Western. The Panthers set the pace at 3-0 after beating Heights this past Saturday. Heights finished division play 3-1, so both the Huskies and Kings need a Cass victory Friday night to forge a three-way tie at the top.
“Let’s say there’s still a shot and it’s going to be a very tough place to play,” Cass coach Kyle Johnson said. “I hope I can sell these kids on understanding there’s still an opportunity to be a part of what’s a tough conference to win.”
Cass showed a willingness to take on a tough task Tuesday night after getting down 24-6 in the opening quarter, but the Kings (9-7) never got closer than eight points back. Heights was already up 15-6 when Husky guard Gus Etchison was fouled while finishing a fast break basket. The foul was deemed intentional and Etchison hit both free throws. Heights retained possession and Noah Linville scored a 3-point play for a seven-point possession.
Heights (11-3) then plucked another steal and Etchison finished with another layup for a nine-point Husky run in less than a minute. The Huskies finished the quarter up 24-12.
“They had an incredible first quarter,” Johnson said. “I was pretty disappointed because that’s not necessarily our identity by any means, giving up 24 points in the first quarter, but tried to adjust and kept battling back and getting close, within 10 and 11 and even within eight. I think that’s usually when Etchison hit a big one. Every time he was kind of our momentum killer.”
From then on Heights always had enough of a cushion to withstand Cass’ runs. The Kings closed the first quarter on a 6-0 run. Heights pushed the lead out again to 41-26 at halftime.
Cass’ last big push was in the third quarter when a 3-pointer by Tyson Good trimmed Hamilton Heights’ lead to 49-41. But Heights reversed that with 3-pointers by Isaac Wilson and Etchison sandwiched around an Etchison free throw to finish the third quarter up 56-41.
“We had a totally different focus from Saturday from Western,” HH coach Chad Ballenger said. “We didn’t play good team basketball [Saturday] and [Tuesday] night we came out and did what we had to and shared the ball, had multiple guys in double figures, had good ball movement.
“We had really good defense to start the game. That kind of set the tone.”
Heights forced 18 Cass turnovers and committed just 10, using speed to disrupt Cass’ offense.
“We’ve been coaching it so hard, but at the same time they do a really good job at extending lanes,” Johnson said of the Huskies. “They’re talented at extending lanes and we didn’t do a good enough job on some of the things we’ve worked on on how to catch and receive the ball.
“It’s tough coming in here when you’ve still got a chance to get a piece of a conference that is very, very hard to win. I know Heights was thinking the same thing after a tough loss the other night to Western.”
Tristin Miller led Cass with 22 points, including eight in the third quarter when the Kings made a push. Tyson Johnson, Good and Robert Fitch each scored seven. Miller had a game-high seven rebounds.
Etchison scored a game-high 25 points for Hamilton Heights. Wilson added 18 and Lucas Letsinger 13.
“I’m hoping Cass can do something with Western, but Western’s a great basketball team,” Ballenger said. “They deserved to beat us, and Cass [has] got a good group too because they’re so long and lanky and athletic.”
