ANDERSON — Anderson High School has turned to a Wildkat to turn around its struggling boys basketball program.
Donnie Bowling, a 1993 Kokomo graduate, has been hired to take over an Anderson program that has suffered seven straight losing seasons. The former Shortridge and Manual coach, Bowling was introduced as the Indians’ new coach at the Anderson Community Schools board meeting on Tuesday.
Bowling has a history of guiding turnarounds. He led Shortridge from 2012 to 2015, compiling a record of 39-26, before heading to Manual where his teams were 63-47 over a five-year run. In both cases, he took over programs that had struggled. He recorded a winning record in seven of his eight seasons and feels he can do the same at Anderson.
Bowling has already watched film of the Indians from last season, including the win over Kokomo late in the year. He is excited about the young talent that returns, specifically 6-foot junior guard Dayveon Turner, the Indians’ leading returning scorer.
“They have a good district, a really good feeder system and that’s where you start talking about state championships,” Bowling said. “And I think we can win right away with the talent we have.”
In three seasons as a varsity player for Kokomo, Bowling scored 840 points, averaging 10.8 per game. He then went on to play college basketball at Chaminade in Hawaii.
Bowling replaces Mike Elliott who resigned in February. Elliott was 20-53 in three seasons as the Indians’ coach. The Indians were 2-22 last season.
Bowling will be Anderson’s fifth coach since the end of the 2014-15 season.
Anderson athletic director Steve Schindler said Bowling was one of three applicants to enter the final round of interviews and in both stages of the process, his name came out on top of everyone’s list.
“From the first-round committee members and the second round, there was overwhelming support [for Bowling],” Schindler said. “For a lot of committee members, [character] was one of the things they were really looking for coming in. Someone who could take the young kids we have and mold them into good players and good people.”
While Bowling may be new to wearing the green and red, he's well versed in the North Central Conference. In addition to playing basketball, he was a state track qualifier for the Wildkats and is excited to get back to his NCC roots.
“This is like a dream come true for me. It really is,” Bowling said. “It might be different for some people, but I played in the Wigwam. … That’s where I came from, and that’s the type of basketball I coach.”
- The Kokomo Tribune added to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.