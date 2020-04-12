Former Kokomo boys basketball coach Les Ray died Friday at IU Hospice House in Bloomington. He was 94.
Ray replaced Russell Bratton as Kokomo's coach in 1964. Ray coached KHS for four seasons and had records of 18-8, 20-6, 12-14 and 18-8 for a total of 68-36 with four regional titles. He was succeeded by Carl McNulty.
Ray's 68 wins are eighth best in KHS history and his .654 winning percentage is 10th best, per Kokomo sports information director Terry Downham.
Ray played at Sullivan High School. He played freshman basketball at IU before joining the Army Air Corps. Following his service, he played three years at Nevada, including two as a starter. He coached at Rushville and New Castle before coming to Kokomo.
He was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 1994.
