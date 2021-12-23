Northwestern guard Callen Bennett scores on a drive to the basket with 2:02 left in overtime against Frankfort on Wednesday. The Hot Dogs scored first in OT and kept the lead the rest of the way for a 61-60 win.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
top storyeditor's pick
Dogs bite Tigers in OT
BOYS BB: Frankfort makes up ground in 4th, goes on to beat NW in OT
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern’s boys basketball team seemed in good shape after leading throughout the third quarter against Frankfort on Wednesday. The Tigers had only two turnovers in the quarter.
From there, the Tigers sputtered. They committed seven turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Hot Dogs rallied to force overtime. The Tigers had three more turnovers in the extra session and the Hot Dogs took advantage to grab a lead they kept the rest of the way for a 61-60 win.
“Our inability to take care of the basketball is definitely a factor,” Northwestern coach Jim Gish said.
Gish believed officiating was another factor in the loss.
“In 18 years of coaching, that’s some of the worst refereeing that I’ve been a part of in a game,” he said. “I do believe that it becomes a factor within the game and causes indecision [for players] in what is going to become with the next play.”
1 of 39
12-22-21 - Mario Reed gets called for charging in the last seconds of the game as Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - A score in the last seconds by Hudson Harris just wasn't enouph as Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern guard Callen Bennett scores on a drive to the basket with 2:02 left in overtime against Frankfort on Wednesday. The Hot Dogs scored first in OT and kept the lead the rest of the way for a 61-60 win.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
12-22-21 - Quentin Yeakel draws a foul as Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Eli Edwards drives in for a shot in the second half as Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Mario Reed makes a 3 pointer in the second half as Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Eli Edwards gets fouled by Jayce Strode as Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Caden Lechner scoring 2 in the first half as Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Quentin Yeakel scores 2 in overtime as Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Callen Bennett scores with 2 minutes left in overtime as Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Basketball: Northwestern vs Frankfort
1 of 39
12-22-21 - Mario Reed gets called for charging in the last seconds of the game as Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - A score in the last seconds by Hudson Harris just wasn't enouph as Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Northwestern guard Callen Bennett scores on a drive to the basket with 2:02 left in overtime against Frankfort on Wednesday. The Hot Dogs scored first in OT and kept the lead the rest of the way for a 61-60 win.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
12-22-21 - Quentin Yeakel draws a foul as Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Eli Edwards drives in for a shot in the second half as Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Mario Reed makes a 3 pointer in the second half as Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Eli Edwards gets fouled by Jayce Strode as Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Caden Lechner scoring 2 in the first half as Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Quentin Yeakel scores 2 in overtime as Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Callen Bennett scores with 2 minutes left in overtime as Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
12-22-21 - Northwestern falls to Frankfort 61-60 in overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
The first half went back and forth as the teams battled through five ties and four lead changes. The Tigers (3-4) led 16-14 after the first quarter and 28-25 at halftime. They owned their biggest lead when they went up by eight, 36-28, early in the third quarter, and they held a 41-36 advantage at the close of the quarter.
Northwestern had a 46-41 lead at 4:57 of the fourth quarter when Frankfort made its move by increasing its defensive pressure further out on the floor. The Hot Dogs had no team fouls in the half at that point which allowed them to play aggressive. They rattled off a 10-2 run, fueled by five points off turnovers, to take a 51-48 lead at 2:54. Northwestern’s Quentin Yeakel scored off a turnover and, following a Frankfort miss, hit one of two free throws for a 51-all tie at 1:24.
After both teams scored a basket, the final seconds of regulation proved eventful. First, Frankfort committed a turnover with :06 remaining — but Northwestern promptly returned the favor by throwing away the inbound pass. From there, the Hot Dogs ran a final play that looked disjointed at best, but Riley Goodnight took a pass on the wing and drew a foul from Yeakel at :01.
Goodnight went to the line for a one-and-one and missed — but he received a reprieve when the officials called Yeakel for a line violation. Goodnight also missed his second attempt at the front end and the game went to OT.
Frankfort turned two Northwestern turnovers into four quick points and a 57-53 lead. After a Northwestern miss, the Hot Dogs pushed their lead to 58-53.
The Tigers fought back to within one, 59-58, when Eli Edwards scored in the post and added a free throw for a 3-point play at 1:29. Frankfort’s next two possessions ended in turnovers, but Northwestern followed each with a miss in a hurried 25-second stretch.
The Hot Dogs’ Goodnight made two winning plays in the final 1:02. First, he hit two free throws for a 61-58 lead. Next, he took a charge on Northwestern’s Mario Reed.
Still, Northwestern had a chance after Frankfort’s Deacon Spencer missed two free throws at :14. Following a timeout, the Tigers’ Hudson Harris scored on a layup at :07 — but the Tigers had no timeouts remaining. Goodnight was in no rush to inbound, then hurled a long pass down the court as time expired.
Spencer led the Hot Dogs with 16 points. Goodnight had 13 points and Jayce Strobe, a 6-foot-6 sophomore, had a big game off the bench with 13 points and eight rebounds. Strobe was active in the post and made 5 of 6 shots.
Reed hit five 3-pointers for a team-high 15 points for the Tigers. Edwards had 13 points and five boards and Connor Bostic had nine points and six boards. Bostic was 4 of 6 from the field.
“I felt like when we decided to, we moved the basketball well. We are an unselfish team,” Gish said when asked what he saw from the game that he liked. “We had some guys come off the bench and do some good things for us.
“We’ll go into the [Christmas] break. We’ll take a few days off, come back into the gym next week, and work on taking care of the basketball.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.