Through three-quarters of the Wednesday nights game versus the visiting Frankton Eagles, the Taylor Titans looked as if a win was within reach as the two squads sat tied at 35. But cold shooting and a final-quarter charge by the Eagles handed Taylor a loss, 55-41, in the season opener for both teams.
The game was close from the beginning with six Titans scoring in the first quarter while also turning the ball over less than the Eagles. Frankton led at the end of the first quarter 18-16.
The second quarter was slower for the Titans but was nearly as slow for the Eagles. It was in this quarter that free-throw shooting started to determine what the outcome would be. Taylor shot 1 of 7 from the line in the second quarter and scored a total of six points. Frankton shot 4 of 6 from the line and scored a total of 10 points.
At halftime, the score was 28-22, advantage Frankton.
The third quarter opened with Taylor going on an 11-2 run and took the lead on a Ty’Mon Davis hoop and harm. He made the free throw, giving the Titans a three-point lead. The third quarter ended tied at 35 points apiece, but both teams shot poorly from the free-throw line. Taylor was 1-4 and Frankton went 1-3.
“I’m embarrassed for our guys,” said first-year Taylor Coach Dennis Bentzler. “We have two five-minute free-throw sessions every practice. We’re 3 for [19] for the game ... but you’re not going to win games against decent teams shooting 3 for [19] from the free-throw line.”
Taylor ended the game going 1 of 8 from the line in the final quarter while Frankton made 6 of their 10 free throws.
Bentzler then added that he thought that his team missed opportunities to score inside and had offensive missteps.
“Offensively, we were just stagnant at times, and we didn’t run our motion,” Bentzler said. “I didn’t see a lot of screening.
“We just self-destructed.”
At times the Titans offense looked absent from the floor which offset the big moments like Toric Spires’ 3-point bucket right before halftime or the many turnovers the defense forced.
The Titans ended the night on the right side of the turnover fight, only having 19, while Frankton had 21. However, Taylor shot 17 of 52 from the field compared to Frankton’s 21-of-44 night.
Bentzler believes many of those were easy buckets missed by the Titans and then giving up easy buckets on defense.
“You [have] to give [Frankton] a lot of credit, that’s a heck of a program,” said Bentzler. “They are well-coached. They didn’t make it easy on us at all.”
Frankton opened the fourth quarter with a 14-5 run with hefty contributions from Ayden Brobston and Ethan Bates.
Brobston ended the night as the game’s scoring leader with 15 points, with 10 of those points coming in the final quarter.
Taylor had no players in double figures but saw balanced scoring. Spires finished with nine, Ryley Gilbert had seven, and Davis, Quinten Tucker, and Damarion Brent each added six points.
“I’ve got to find a way to make us better. We don’t play until next Saturday [Dec. 7] against Oak Hill,” said Bentzler.
Not only does Bentzler have some time before the next game to figure out the changes he said he would make, but when he offered to give the team Friday and Saturday off this week, they said “no.” Bentzler said they genuinely care about winning and losing and want to get better.
