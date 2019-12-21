MARION — It’s not how you start, but how you finish.
That was the painful truth for Kokomo’s boys basketball team against North Central Conference rival Marion on Friday night at Bill Green Arena as the Wildkats saw their hot start to the game go for naught in a 95-69 loss.
Kokomo (3-3, 1-1 NCC) stormed out of the gate to 27-16 lead eight minutes in before the host Giants exploded with a big second quarter, outscoring the Kats 29-12 for a 45-39 halftime lead.
From there, Marion took control of the momentum and the tempo, taking a 12-point lead with just under 3:00 to play in the third quarter and building on its double digit lead the rest of the way.
“We got sped up,” Kokomo coach Bob Wonnell said. “The last 11, 12 minutes was just all Marion. Just the pace of play and on our end offensively we had a lot of one- and two-pass possessions and then we took some shots that were OK shots but maybe one or two more passes would have been a great shot.
“I think that’s what we did in the first quarter. I thought we moved the ball tremendously. I think at the end of the first quarter we had something like seven assists to two turnovers and then 16 turnovers the rest of the day.”
Kokomo shot lights out in the opening frame, shooting 11 of 17 overall (65 percent) and hitting 4 of 5 beyond the arc with Bobby Wonnell and Shayne Spear each knocking down a pair of triples. Bobby Wonnell netted 10 of his team-high 19 points in the period as the Kats closed the quarter on a 16-2 run for the 11-point lead (27-16).
Jackson Richards, who added 15 points for the Kats, gave Kokomo its biggest lead at 29-16 under a minute into the second quarter. The Giants responded with a 29-10 explosion to close out the half with J.K. Thomas and Jalen Blackmon combining for 20 points during what turned out to be the game’s deciding run.
Thomas netted three triples during the span and Blackmon knocked down six straight free throws to put the Giants up 43-37 with 1:27 to play in the half.
Blackmon finished with a game-high 30 points and Thomas followed with 25 for Marion. The Giants’ third cog, RaSheed Jones, added 16 as the trio shot a combined 12 of 25 from beyond the arc.
“Their big three averages 60 out of their 74 [points],” Bob Wonnell said. “Coming into the game [the Giants] had shot 125 [3-pointers] and those three had taken 118 of them. It’s easy to say let’s make somebody else score. We said that at halftime. But they are good players.
“Particularly in the second half I think our help side defense could have been a lot better. I think we got a little worn down and I think we got a little discouraged and maybe that rattled us a little bit and we didn’t complete the game the way we wanted to. But I think there’s some signs to look at that we can be encouraged by, but obviously there’s a lot of things we need to work on, too.”
Matthew Goolsby added 11 points for the Giants.
