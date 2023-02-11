RUSSIAVILLE — Lewis Cass guard Tyson Good banked in a 3-pointer with 1:45 left in the first quarter. And after a scoreless stretch by both Cass and Western, the Kings closed the quarter with an inside hoop by center Luke Chambers to trim Western’s lead at the first break to 12-9. They’d clawed back into the game after being down 8-2 early.
There was no way to tell at the time, but that 5-0 mini run put Cass on the right track. Good scored the first eight points of the second quarter on a pair of 3-pointers and a banked-in mid-range jumper, and the Kings shot into the lead for good. Cass went on to post a 56-45 victory.
“I was proud of their perseverance when they went down,” Cass coach Kyle Johnson said. “Both teams, Western and us, have been off the last two weeks. I wasn’t sure how we were going to respond. The second quarter was big. Tyson Good kind of took it on his own and said, ‘I’m going to hit some buckets’ and we picked up the defense a little bit.
“The second quarter was great, but we’ve struggled in our third quarters this year and it was a strong third quarter that gave us a chance to battle through to the end.”
Cass took second place in the Hoosier Conference East Division with the win.
The Kings (11-6, 3-1 HC) took a 17-12 lead on Good’s second-quarter flurry and the closest Western got after that was three points down on one occasion. Cass got five points from reserve forward Keaton Lewellen in that quarter, another bucket from Chambers and a 3 at the buzzer from Haden McClain to take a 29-20 lead into halftime. The closest the Panthers got in the second half was six points back.
Good finished with a game-high 19 points for Cass, McClain scored 13 points — including two big 3-pointers in the third quarter and four free throws in the fourth — and Lewellen was effective inside to score 11. Chambers scored nine points and took five boards while battling Western center Mitchell Dean.
“Keaton Lewellen came off the bench, 6-6, comes off the bench, senior, gladly does it and he made a big difference,” Johnson said. “We spread it out a little bit [on offense] and he had a couple lobs and finishes inside and he just made a big difference offensively. Defensively he had some nice deflections, a couple steals here at midcourt. Him and Haden McClain are guys that are kind of unsung heroes, seniors that don’t get all the attention but they hit big shots in a big game.”
Logan Nelson led Western (11-7, 0-4) with 13 points, Mitchell Dean had 10 and Hudson Biggs eight.
“I think that the game honors toughness and there were a number of loose balls that ended up being key baskets for them,” Western coach Mike Lewis said. “They banked in two shots that led to five points, and then there were two loose balls that ended up being a bucket for them and a 3. They just beat us to it.
“We got off to a good start and at that point, they applied their physicality and we didn’t match up to it.”
Cass’ post players accounted for 20 points and Western’s scored 11. Dean had just two shots in the first half as the Kings took a nine-point lead into the break.
“That’s poor coaching, we’ve got to do a better job of getting him the ball,” Lewis said. “We did a little bit better job in the third and fourth quarters but the first half we didn’t.
“Logan Nelson came in and gave us a great spark off the bench. He was really, really solid. But overall, the physicality of the game, they were the more physical team and I didn’t do a very good job of getting our kids ready to play for that physicality.”
Limiting Dean’s impact inside was a key point defensively for Cass.
“He was the focus,” Johnson said. “It’s a very tough team to scout because Mitchell Dean is solid inside and we really wanted to drop on him, get our big strong guy in Luke there, but at the same time they have great 3-point shooters. We were trying to help on Mitchell Dean and sprint out to those shooters. In the first half, they were pretty hot [from outside]. Part of the game is sometimes they didn’t get as hot in the second half and we were able to take advantage of that a little bit.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.