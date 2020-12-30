Kokomo’s Torian Smith looks to drive to the basket as Guerin Catholic’s Matthew Etchison defends during Tuesday’s game at Memorial Gym.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS BB: Guerin Catholic holds off Kokomo
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
Guerin Catholic’s boys basketball team got out to a quick 6-0 lead on Kokomo before the Wildkats fought back to take a single-digit lead to end the first quarter. Guerin got up nine points in the second quarter before Kokomo pulled to a point down at halftime.
The first half featured four lead changes and a tie. Guerin took a 29-28 lead into the break, and made sure there were no ties or lead changes again. The Golden Eagles weathered all of the Kats’ rallies after halftime and emerged with a 62-51 victory Tuesday night at Memorial Gym.
12-29-20 Kokomo vs Guerin Catholic boys basketball Kokomo’s Jackson Richards is fouled as he nears the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-29-20 Kokomo vs Guerin Catholic boys basketball Kokomo’s R.J. Oglesby puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-29-20 Kokomo vs Guerin Catholic boys basketball Kokomo’s Bobby Wonnell heads to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-29-20 Kokomo vs Guerin Catholic boys basketball Kokomo’s Trae Young puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s Torian Smith looks to drive to the basket as Guerin Catholic’s Matthew Etchison defends during Tuesday’s game at Memorial Gym.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-29-20 Kokomo vs Guerin Catholic boys basketball Kokomo’s Bobby Wonnell puts up a three. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-29-20 Kokomo vs Guerin Catholic boys basketball Kokomo’s Patrick Hardimon goes for a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-29-20 Kokomo vs Guerin Catholic boys basketball Kokomo’s Torian Smith puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-29-20 Kokomo vs Guerin Catholic boys basketball Kokomo’s Jackson Richards throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-29-20 Kokomo vs Guerin Catholic boys basketball Kokomo’s Shayne Spear puts up a three. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-29-20 Kokomo vs Guerin Catholic boys basketball Kokomo’s Trae Young heads down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-29-20 Kokomo vs Guerin Catholic boys basketball Kookomo’s Trae Young heads to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-29-20 Kokomo vs Guerin Catholic boys basketball Kokomo’s Shayne Spear puts up a three. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-29-20 Kokomo vs Guerin Catholic boys basketball Kokomo’s Bobby Wonnell puts up a three. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-29-20 Kokomo vs Guerin Catholic boys basketball Kokomo’s Jackson Richards puts up a three. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-29-20 Kokomo vs Guerin Catholic boys basketball Kokomo’s Patrick Hardimon puts up a shot Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-29-20 Kokomo vs Guerin Catholic boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-29-20 Kokomo vs Guerin Catholic boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-29-20 Kokomo vs Guerin Catholic boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-29-20 Kokomo vs Guerin Catholic boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-29-20 Kokomo vs Guerin Catholic boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-29-20 Kokomo vs Guerin Catholic boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-29-20 Kokomo vs Guerin Catholic boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-29-20 Kokomo vs Guerin Catholic boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-29-20 Kokomo vs Guerin Catholic boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-29-20 Kokomo vs Guerin Catholic boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-29-20 Kokomo vs Guerin Catholic boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-29-20 Kokomo vs Guerin Catholic boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-29-20 Kokomo vs Guerin Catholic boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
12-29-20 Kokomo vs Guerin Catholic boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Twice in the third quarter Kokomo cut Guerin’s lead back down to a point, but couldn’t tie. The Eagles led 44-35 after three quarters. The Kats got within four points at 46-42 early in the third quarter on a Patrick Hardimon 3-pointer but Guerin point guard Joseph Bobilya answered with a 3 of his own less than 30 seconds later and Guerin outscored Kokomo 16-9 over the last six minutes to seal the game.
“They’re a good team, they have athletes that can make plays,” Guerin coach Bobby Allen said. “But I think our guys, one, we’ve been in this situation before this year, and unfortunately we lost a game earlier this year because we weren’t able to make plays at the end, but [Tuesday] we made enough plays when we had to down the stretch.”
Guerin Catholic (7-1) was in position to hold Kokomo off at the end thanks to an efficient night in the paint from center Matthew Gillis and a 17-7 turnover advantage. Gillis scored a game-high 18 points of 9-of-11 shooting and took seven offensive rebounds — scoring off four of them. Kaleb Edwards added 16 points, Will Grissom had 14 and Bobilya 12.
“You can’t turn the ball over 17 times,” Kokomo coach Bob Wonnell said. “I thought the first half we were terrible on the offensive rebounding, gave them 11 offensive rebounds in the first half. Gillis set the tone. It was stuff we kind of expected and we did not execute what we were trying to execute. It’s frustrating.”
Kokomo (2-5) got 17 points from Jackson Richards, 16 from Bobby Wonnell and eight from Shayne Spear. Each hit important shots that gave the Kats energy in the second half, but it was never enough to overcome the consistency of the Guerin mainstays. Gillis was the only player to score in every quarter, and Edwards and Bobilya combined for 12 of Guerin’s 18 points in the fourth.
“Matthew Gillis was an absolute beast inside,” Allen said. “Our team is starting to realize that when he touches it inside, it opens up a lot of things for us.
“Bobilya, Gillis and Edwards, we expect a lot out of those guys. They’ve been starting for two, three years now. We expect them to make plays at the end and they did [Tuesady] night.”
Their play also contributed to Kokomo getting into foul trouble. Kokomo had 14 fouls in the second half. The Kats had trouble dealing with Gillis in the paint early in the game, and defending attacking players in the second half.
“I think some of our foul trouble that continues to happen is not doing those [fundamental defensive] things, not doing what you’re taught to do when you need to do it,” Wonnell said. “And then you’re at the will of a good offensive player. [When Gillis] is playing with you on his back, he’s either going to score a layup or he’s going to get fouled. Just gotta do our thing better and more urgently.”
