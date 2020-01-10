For the second straight season, the Hoosier Conference East Division boys basketball race will come down to January clashes involving Northwestern, Hamilton Heights and Tipton.
Last season, Northwestern beat both of those teams en route to a 4-0 division record. The Tigers went on to beat West Lafayette in the conference championship.
So far this season, Hamilton Heights and Class 2A No. 7-ranked Tipton are leading the division with 2-0 records and Northwestern follows at 1-0. The Tigers visit the Huskies tonight and visit the Blue Devils next Friday before closing division play against Cass on Jan. 24. Heights hosts Tipton on Jan. 31.
Tonight’s Northwestern-Heights matchup features a pair of high-scoring guards. The Tigers’ Tayson Parker averages 27.6 points per game and the Huskies’ Gus Etchison averages 23.9.
The Tigers are 7-2 overall. The Huskies are 7-3.
The Tigers have won the last three meetings between the teams. Last year, the Tigers’ Cam Austin hit a buzzer-beating shot from near midcourt for a 68-65 win.
Northwestern, Tipton and Heights have dominated the East Division in its short existence. After Northwestern and Heights shared the inaugural division title in 2016 with 3-1 records, the Tigers went 4-0 in winning the division in ‘17, the Blue Devils went 4-0 in winning in ‘18 and the Tigers were back on top last year.
• Northwestern visits Clinton Central (0-7) on Saturday.
LOGAN AT KOKOMO
Kokomo will welcome Logansport to Memorial Gym for a North Central Conference game. The Wildkats hold a 123-54 lead in the all-time series. They have more wins against the Berries than any other opponent.
Kokomo (4-7 overall, 1-1 NCC) is looking for a spark after losing three in a row and six of its last seven.
Logan (4-6, 0-2) has a new look this season following heavy graduation losses and a coaching change. Drew Schauss, 28, replaced Pat Skaggs as the Berries’ coach.
Both teams have struggled offensively. The Kats rank 10th in the NCC with a scoring average of 49.9 ppg. The Berries are ninth at 50.7.
It’s a girls-boys varsity doubleheader tonight. Kokomo’s girls are 2-13 overall and 1-4 in the NCC and Logan’s girls are 3-14 and 1-4.
Kokomo also has a girls-boys doubleheader Saturday when the Kat teams travel to Fort Wayne to face Northrop.
WEST LAFAYETTE AT WESTERN
Western (6-4) will put a three-game winning streak on the line when it hosts West Lafayette (5-4) in a non-division matchup of Hoosier Conference teams. It’s also a clash of Class 3A Sectional 20 rivals. West Lafayette is the sectional’s three-time defending champ.
The Red Devils beat the Panthers 39-34 last season for their fourth straight win in the teams’ series.
West Lafayette’s four losses this season all have come to Class 4A teams — McCutcheon, Harrison, Crispus Attucks and Crown Point.
Western also is home Saturday for a game against Logansport (4-6).
• It’s a girls-boys varsity doubleheader tonight at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium. Western’s girls are 4-11 and West Lafayette’s girls are 12-4.
CL. CENTRAL AT EASTERN
Eastern will look to remain unbeaten in the Hoosier Heartland Conference when it takes on Clinton Central. The Comets (6-4 overall) are 2-0 in the conference. Clinton Prairie (3-0) and Rossville (2-0) also are unbeaten.
Clinton Central (0-7 overall, 0-3 HHC) is mired in a 10-game losing streak.
Eastern is in the middle of a three-game week. The Comets beat Maconaquah 63-49 on Tuesday and they host Oak Hill on Saturday.
• It’s a girls-boys varsity doubleheader tonight at Greentown. Clinton Central’s girls are 9-5 overall and 3-1 in the HHC and Eastern’s girls are 11-5 and 3-2. The Comets have lost two in a row following a seven-game winning streak.
ROSSVILLE AT TAYLOR
Taylor will shoot for its first win of the season when it hosts Rossville in an HHC game. The Titans are 0-7 overall and 0-2 in the league. The Hornets are 7-4 and 2-0 and chasing a repeat HHC title. Clinton Prairie leads the league at 3-0 and Rossville and Eastern are tied for second.
Taylor also has a tough test on Saturday as the Titans visit Mississinewa (8-2).
• It’s a girls-boys varsity doubleheader tonight at Center Court. Taylor’s girls are enjoying a strong season at 10-5 overall and 4-1 in the HHC. Rossville’s girls are 7-8 and 2-3.
AROUND THE AREA
Tri-Central (5-5, 1-1) will look to climb above .500 overall and in the HHC when it hosts Sheridan (3-7, 1-3). Also in the HHC, Carroll (5-3, 0-1) entertains Delphi (4-6, 2-1) in a Carroll County clash. Both games are girls-boys varsity doubleheaders.
In non-conference games, Class 2A No. 7 Tipton (10-1) hosts Yorktown (5-5), and Peru (8-1) hosts Oak Hill (5-4).
