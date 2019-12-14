Lewis Cass’ boys basketball team played right with a talented Hamilton Heights team most of the way Friday night.
But the Huskies pulled away late for a 71-60 win in a Hoosier Conference East Division opening game.
Heights guard Gus Etchison, who was coming off a 56-point game against Mount Vernon (Fortville), was held to a season-low 16 points. But he was an efficient 6 of 11 shooting from the field and added seven assists and four rebounds. And he made big plays down the stretch to help the Huskies (4-1, 1-0) hold on.
The Huskies made 10 3-pointers in the contest. They were led by Camron Knott’s 25 points on the strength of 5-of-12 shooting from 3. Issac Hickok added three 3-pointers and 11 points.
The Huskies have had impressive wins over Guerin Catholic, New Castle and Lebanon and were able to add to their résumé with their win at Cass (3-2, 0-1).
Easton Good had 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Kings. Tyson Good scored 14 points. Tyson Johnson had 11 points, nine boards and three assists and also drew the assignment of guarding Etchison. Joey Humphrey added eight points and four boards. Austin Holt pulled down eight rebounds to go with four points.
It was back and forth through most of the contest. Heights led 34-28 at halftime. Cass pulled to within 46-45 on a Joey Humphrey putback basket with 2:45 left in the third. But the Huskies ended the quarter with a 7-0 run to take a 53-45 lead into the fourth.
They kept that momentum going as Etchison had six points and two assists during a 10-0 run to give them a 63-45 lead with 5:10 remaining. The Kings would get no closer than 11 the rest of the way.
“I still will take the blame on that one. We’re not as good of condition yet,” Cass coach Kyle Johnson said. “We’ve got guys who are still getting in the mix, so I don’t want to make excuses about it. But our condition wasn’t as good. And that’s a coach thing. Maybe I haven’t been doing enough in practice. So we kind of ran out of gas, but I was super proud of them.
“They played really, really well. They played super hard, and that’s the kind of team that I want to have, and those are the kind of guys that I’m just going to love on because they did some great things out there.”
Beau Wicker, for the Kokomo Tribune
CARROLL 50, CASTON 46
Aaron Atkisson scored 13 points and dished six assists to lead the Cougars past the visiting Comets.
Atkisson scored nine points in the second quarter, helping the Cougars build a 24-23 halftime lead after trailing 10-5 after the first quarter.
Also for Carroll (4-1), Jaden Harness scored 13 points, Jake Skinner scored 10 points and Drew May took a team-high six rebounds.
WABASH 74, MAC 57
Wabash opened defense of its 2019 Three Rivers Conference title with a 74-57 victory over visiting Maconaquah.
Up 23-13 after the first quarter, the Apaches ripped off an 18-2 run for a commanding 41-15 lead midway through the second quarter. The Apaches went on to lead 47-21 at halftime at which point they had made eight 3-pointers. It was 64-39 after the third quarter.
Wabash improved to 2-2 overall. Maconaquah dropped to 1-1 overall and in the TRC.
