Taylor forward Misaiah Bebley cheers after a call goes the Titans’ way in overtime against Eastern on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Center Court. Bebley scored a team-high 14 points and the Titans beat the Comets 65-56 in two overtimes to remain unbeaten in the Hoosier Heartland Conference.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
top storyeditor's pick
TITANS SURVIVE
BOYS BB: HHC-leading Taylor outlasts Eastern in double OT
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
A game that promised so much in the leadup to Thursday night’s clash delivered so much more.
Taylor survived a double overtime barn-burner at with Eastern that featured 17 lead changes and 10 ties before the Titans came out on top 65-56. The Titans the last eight points of the second overtime to finally end the roller-coaster of emotions at Center Court.
Taylor forward Misaiah Bebley cheers after a call goes the Titans’ way in overtime against Eastern on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Center Court. Bebley scored a team-high 14 points and the Titans beat the Comets 65-56 in two overtimes to remain unbeaten in the Hoosier Heartland Conference.
Taylor's Drey McClatchey cheers after Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Baris Moore puts up a shot. Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Mekhi McGee shoots. Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Misaiah Bebley puts up a shot. Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Baris Moore puts up a shot. Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Colton Lindsay takes the ball down the court. Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Cayden Calloway shoots. Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Javionne Harris fouls Eastern's Cayden Calloway at the basket. Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Corbin Snyder shoots. Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Javionne Harris wrenches the ball away from Eastern. Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Corbin Snyder is fouled. Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eastern's Corbin Snyder shoots. Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Javionne Harris shoots. Cass boys basketball tops Taylor 49-46 on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Baris Moore goes after the ball after hitting it loose for a steal. Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Javionne Harris shoots. Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Baris Moore puts up a shot. Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Mekhi McGee heads to the basket. Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Cody Patterson grabs ahold of a loose ball. Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Mekhi McGee shoots. Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor's Misaiah Bebley puts up a shot. Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Taylor defeats Eastern 65-56 in double overtime on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
With the win, Class 2A No 10-ranked Taylor moved to 6-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference and 14-2 overall. Eastern fell off the chasing pace and is now 5-2 in the HHC, 9-7 overall. Carroll is the only team in the HHS with just one league loss at 4-1.
The game was tied 49-all after regulation and 53-all after the first overtime. Taylor took a quick lead in the second OT on a bucket by Baris Moore, who pushed the tempo upcourt. Eastern tied the game at 55-all with two free throws from Colton Lindsay. But Taylor snagged the lead for good when Javionne Harris rescued a near turnover by a teammate to score inside for a 57-55 Taylor lead.
The Comets got a free throw from Lindsay with 2:36 left and didn’t score again. The teams traded turnovers immediately after that, then Taylor started its closing run. The Titans got a rebound bucket by Misaiah Bebley to finish a fast break with 2:06 left, Mekhi McGee then scored on a fast break with 1:15 left, Jay Patterson scored inside and Bebley got a transition hoop to end any doubt.
“I thought Misaiah Bebley was really good all night, I thought Kaiden Blane was really good,” Taylor coach Bob Wonnell said. “Javionne Harris was really good in the clutch. The one thing that Javionne has is just a natural energy and passion to the way he plays.
“It seemed like, especially with our post guys between Kaiden [Blane], Misaiah and Javionne, they kind of went in waves. One of them got going, the other one got going, and we needed every one of them. We needed every little wave. We needed every little good break that we had to pull out a really hard [game against a] county rival, conference rival, sectional rival.”
Bebley led Taylor with 14 points. Moore scored 13, Harris 10 and McGee nine. Harris had eight of his 10 in the second half and overtime.
“I’m heartbroken, our kids are heartbroken,” Eastern coach Brad Lindsay said. “We obviously had chances down the stretch of regulation, we had chances that first overtime. We played six [players], played a lot of the fourth quarter without Eli Edwards [who fouled out] and also both overtimes, and we need his physicality inside and rebounding.”
Edwards led Eastern with six rebounds including three offensive. For Taylor, Harris and Bebley each had seven rebounds with Harris taking five offensive boards and Bebley three.
“That hurt us,” Brad Lindsay said of Taylor’s rebounding and key inside points late in the game. “With Eli out, with guys in foul trouble, playing six guys who played their hearts out and playing two overtimes, and playing two overtimes in the opponents’ gym is really hard.”
Calloway led Eastern with a game-high 23 points. Corbin Snyder added 15 and Colton Lindsay 12.
Taylor won a game in which it rarely had opportunities to imprint its up-tempo style on the game and kept ahead of the pack in the HHC in the process.
“When things don’t go your way it could be easy to just roll over and say, ‘Shoot, tonight’s not the night,’” Wonnell said. “But we bucked down and fought. We got some rebounds. We didn’t hit free throws, that’s for sure. We didn’t close out the game with free throws, but we got some critical stops, some critical first-miss rebounds, took care of the ball a little better.”
