It was a perfect combination, one that spelled immediate and ongoing trouble for Kokomo’s boys basketball team Friday night, as one of the Wildkats’ key components sat out with an injury while the visiting Bearcats nearly shot the lights out of Memorial Gym.
The result was an early knockout blow and a runaway final as Muncie Central whipped the Kats 85-50 in North Central Conference action.
With a pair of former Ball State and professional basketball players courtside in coach Chandler Thompson and assistant coach Bonzi Wells, the Bearcats players looked much like their mentors in the opening frame, using an 18-2 run to blow open the game and go up 28-8 at the first stop as the Kats struggled without second-leading scorer Jackson Richards, who sat out the game with an injury.
“I think they sensed blood in the water,” Kokomo coach Bob Wonnell said. “We were rattled at the start and you could see it in the body language.”
After Shayne Spear knocked down a 3-pointer out of the gate for Kokomo (5-10, 2-3 NCC), Muncie Central (6-8, 3-2) went on a 10-2 run with Victor Young scoring eight of those points on two 3-pointers and a pair of free throws to put Central up 10-3.
After R.J. Oglesby hit the front end of a pair of free throws, the Bearcats went on the game’s deciding run fueled by a flurry of 3-pointers. Dylan Stafford knocked down two of his five triples during the run, Young added another trey, and K.J. Jackson hit from deep as well.
In the first quarter alone, Central went 6 of 7 from deep, continuing to pour it on in the second quarter as Stafford hit two more 3s and the Bearcats shot 15 of 31 from the field (48 percent) on the way to a 48-23 lead at the half.
“At halftime I want to say we were 9 for 20 from the field and they were 8 for 12 from 3,” Wonnell said. “We had 15 turnovers at halftime, one assist.
“Muncie Central played very, very well and they deserve a lot of credit. They shot the lights out of the basketball, they took good care of the basketball, they attacked the rim and did some good things. We just didn’t respond very well.”
Central started the second half with more hot shooting courtesy of Stafford and leaving no doubt as the third quarter ended, taking their largest lead of the game at 67-33 just ahead of the buzzer.
Four Central players finished in double figures. Stafford scored 21, drilling 5 of 7 from 3-land, to lead the way. Young scored 18, Jayden Long 12, and Jackson 10.
“They’re a super talented team,” Bob Wonnell said. “They’ve got athletes across the board and on the top of that, when you shoot the ball the way they did, that’s a recipe for success. What I told the boys after the game is we’ve got to go home and just forget this game and try to move on and get better.”
Spear had a great game for the Kats, finishing with a team-high 17 points on 4-of-7 3-point shooting. Bobby Wonnell scored nine, and R.J. Oglesby grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.
“I’m very proud of the boys,” Bob Wonnell said. “Basketball is a very long, physical season and our guys did a good job. This is not a reflection of them. Shoot, we’re not scoring a whole lot of points when we’re at full strength. I just think this was more of a product of nerves and doing things we hadn’t had to do before.”
