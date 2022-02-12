ELWOOD — Having lost two games in a row and five of its last six, Eastern’s boys basketball team needed a win Friday night at Elwood to get back on track and find some momentum heading into the stretch run of the season.
The Comets delivered, overcoming an early deficit to build a double-digit lead through most of the second half, topping the Panthers 58-41.
“Yes, we needed a win,” Eastern coach Mike Springer said. “We’ve worked on some things the last couple of days in practice. I really appreciated the kids’ attitudes. I felt like [Friday] we had a really conscious effort to attack the lane offensively. Whether it was with the dribble or it was with the pass, that’s something we really wanted to do.”
Levi Mavrick scored 25 points to lead the Comets (7-9), who rebounded from lopsided losses to Clinton Prairie and Taylor so far in February.
“The kids were down about their game against Clinton Prairie and Taylor and we had a really good, hard practice [Thursday] and talked about just playing between the lines,” Springer said. “The focus was much better than what we’ve had in a while and hopefully we can continue that.”
With just a single victory this season, Elwood (1-16) was also in desperate need of a win, and the Panthers had upset on their minds early on.
Elwood used an 11-0 run early in the game to take an eight-point lead, 13-5, with 2:20 to play in the opening quarter.
The Comets stormed back, scoring the final eight points of the period. Austin Roberts and Eli Edwards each knocked down a pair of free throws, Trever Crabtree converted his steal into a hoop, and Mavrick scored to knot the game at 13-all.
After absorbing Elwood’s opening punch, the Comets began to create some separation in the second quarter. Mavrick scored eight straight points for Eastern during a three-minute stretch of the period to put the Comets up 25-18.
The Comets’ inside-out game benefitted Mavrick, who had 10 points at the half as Eastern led 25-19. He helped put the game away, knocking down three triples and netting 11 points in the third period as the Comets outscored the Panthers 20-7 in the frame to go up 45-26 after three.
Mavrick was 5 of 5 from deep and 10 of 14 overall on an excellent shooting night.
As a team, Eastern shot 8 of 14 (58%) from deep.
“We’ve been shooting a lot of 3-pointers lately and we talked about not giving in to that shot,” Springer said. “Playing from the inside out was really a positive thing for us [Friday].”
Eastern held Elwood in check for much of the night aside from Hunter Sallee. The Panther junior finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds.
“We wanted to make them shoot hard shots and I think we accomplished that,” Springer said. “My hats off to No. 32, Sallee, he’s got a great touch on the basketball.
“They are a hard team to guard because of the way they can score. You don’t expect Sallee to do what he does. They get spread out. We finally figured it out and I think we had a great team game plan. The kids followed it and were in sync on the floor.”
Elwood finished just 16 of 48 (33%) from the field including 2 of 11 (18%) from deep. The Panthers struggled through 5-of-20 shooting over the middle two quarters as Eastern took control of the game.
Eastern outrebounded Elwood 37-29 with a balanced effort on the glass. Edwards finished with eight rebounds, Austin Roberts pulled down seven, and Myer Miller six. Miller finished with five offensive boards and Edwards had four.
The Comets backed Mavrick’s scoring output with balance as Cayden Calloway finished with seven and Edwards, Miller and Corbin Snyder scored six each.
