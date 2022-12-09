If you’re looking for a basketball game in Howard County tonight, you have plenty of options. All five of the county’s boys basketball teams are playing within the county and three of the girls basketball teams also are in action.
On the boys side, Taylor (5-0) visits Northwestern (3-1) for an intra-county clash while Kokomo, Western and Eastern all are at home against conference opponents.
Kokomo (1-2) hosts McCutcheon (1-2) in a North Central Conference opener, Western (2-1, 0-1) hosts Tipton (4-0, 0-0) in a Hoosier Conference East Division game, and Eastern (3-1) entertains Tri-Central (1-2) in both teams’ Hoosier Heartland Conference opener.
On the girls side, Taylor (0-8) faces Northwestern (7-2), Kokomo (6-3, 2-0 NCC) takes on McCutcheon (4-5, 2-0), and Eastern (1-8, 1-2 HHC) takes on Tri-Central (4-5, 1-1).
For the girls-boys doubleheaders, the girls games are at 6 p.m. with the boys games to follow.
The following is the area boys schedule for the weekend.
TONIGHT
• McCutcheon at Kokomo
• Tipton at Western
• Taylor at Northwestern
• Tri-Central at Eastern
• Carroll at Caston
• Cass at Hamilton Heights
• Wabash at Maconaquah
• Peru at Southwood
SATURDAY
• Lebanon at Kokomo
• Western at Rossville
• Southwood at Eastern
• Morristown at Tri-Central
• Marquette Catholic at Cass
• Maconaquah at Oak Hill
• Peru at Northfield
