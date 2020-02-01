ARCADIA — Tipton’s boys basketball team fell to Hamilton Heights 71-61 in a Hoosier Conference East Division matchup Friday night. With the win, Hamilton Heights clinched the division title in a game in which they never trailed.
Heights standout Gus Etchison opened the game with a 3-pointer, the first of nine for the Huskies. Etchison scored 12 of his game-high 33 points in the first period.
The Blue Devils would have no answer for Etchison as the night went on, in what was a very physical game. Tipton’s Dalton Money started the scoring for the Blue Devils with a 3 early in the first period, but defensively, Tipton struggled to contain Heights. The Huskies held a double figure lead at the end of one, 19-9.
Tipton’s Ben Humrichous was a bright spot for the Blue Devils all night, playing well on both ends of the floor. Humrichous scored the first five for Tipton in the second period, bringing it within six. Etchison quickly answered with two layups of his own. Humrichous scored 12 points in the second, with Noah Wolfe adding two, but the Blue Devils ended the half down six, 29-23.
“We have to have some more guys step up on offense,” said Tipton coach Cliff Hawkins. “Ben and Noah really carried a lot of weight [Friday] and did a great job. I’m really proud of them.”
Humrichous scored 15 in the first half, and Wolfe added five.
Tipton upped the intensity in the second half, scoring a couple of 3-pointers to bring the lead down to five, however the Huskies remained on top at the end of three, 48-44.
“I did think there were some things we did better [Friday],” said Hawkins “and we never panicked being down.”
Humrichous scored seven in the third, and the Blue Devils were down by just four after three periods, 48-44. Etchison continued his offensive dominance in the fourth, challenging the Blue Devils’ interior defense with quick drives to the basket. The Huskies went on a 7-0 run to increase the lead to 11 with just under six minutes to go.
Tipton made one final push midway through the fourth quarter, trading baskets with Heights, but a couple late turnovers hindered the offense and Heights held onto a 71-61 lead as the buzzer sounded.
“I’m really proud of both teams and how hard they played,” Hawkins said, “but I think Hamilton Heights deserved to win the game. We played hard, but I think Hamilton Heights deserved to win the game.”
The Huskies (12-4 overall) finished division play 4-0. Tipton (12-3 overall) finished 2-2.
Humrichous finished with 28 points for the Blue Devils and Wolfe had 18.
The Huskies were led by Etchison with 33 and Drew Pennington with 17.
Tipton’s next game is tonight at home against Taylor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.