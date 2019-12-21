RUSSIAVILLE — A season after edging Western in a nail-biter, Hamilton Heights’ boys basketball team knew what it didn’t want Friday night. It didn’t want a grind.
Heights’ hit the floor running Friday night at Richard R. Rea Gym, trading big hoops with Western for the game’s opening three minutes, moving quickly on offense, and getting in passing lanes defensively. The Huskies set the tempo early, took the lead with 5:59 left in the first quarter, and held off every Western challenge after that to beat the Panthers 66-55.
“I thought defensively we had some really good possessions,” Heights coach Chad Ballenger said.
“That was our goal, to speed them up and get them out of that style. They wanted the game in the 40s and we had that last year. We were up eight with like 2:20 to go and we played at the wrong pace and we ended up winning at the buzzer. It was in the 40s. We just did not want the game in the 40s.”
Heights (5-2, 2-0 Hoosier Conference East) didn’t force Western (3-4, 0-3 HC East) into a lot of turnovers — the Panthers had 11 for the game — but the Huskies got several scores straight off steals in the first half. Heights guard Gus Etchison scored the game’s opening hoop on a steal and layup 15 seconds into the game and the Huskies had two more buckets directly off turnovers over the game’s first 10 minutes, including a three-point play.
“I thought the big difference in the game were our turnovers that led directly to points for them,” Western coach Mike Lewis said. “We gave up seven points in the first half where we just gave it to them. You can’t spot a team like that seven points and expect to come from behind, especially with a kid as talented as Etchison.
“Credit our kids, they kept fighting. I think we had it down to six [points, with 5:20 left in the game], we just weren’t able to get over the hump. I thought overall we really, really competed.”
Lightning quick driving guard Etchison scored a game-high 28 points on 9-of-16 shooting. He was also 8 of 9 from the line.
Heights put Western in a hole in the first quarter with a 6-0 run to go up 14-7, capped by a 3-point play by Cameron Knott on a fast break after a Western turnover. Western twice pulled within a possession in that quarter but never pulled even. Heights led 20-14 after the first quarter, 30-24 at halftime, and 49-41 after the third. Western was never closer than five points back after the first quarter, but kept making runs and Heights wasn’t able to subdue the Panthers until the end.
“We could never really separate,” Ballenger said. “The style that Western plays, they grind it out and if we’re going to play quick and take hurried shots that kind of plays in their favor. We took some bad shots at times when we were up 10 or 12 when we could have really worked it and maybe get something better and we didn’t, and they’d come down and hit big shots and they just always hung around.”
Brent Pennington added 12 points for Heights, all in the second half. Cameron Knott scored nine and Luke Carroll scored eight points and took a team-high six rebounds.
Kyle Sanders scored 25 points to lead the Panthers and connected on five 3-pointers. Jett Engle added eight points, Nathaniel Liddell had seven points and a game-high nine rebounds, including five offensive boards. Evan Kretz scocred six.
“[Liddell] and Evan, that just gives us extra offense when those guys are attacking,” Lewis said. “I thought Jett Engle had a really nice second half for us and I like what this team’s going to be capable of as long as they continue to work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.