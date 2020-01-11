ARCADIA — Friday night’s Hoosier Conference East Division boys basketball matchup between Hamilton Heights and Northwestern was billed as a battle between two of the state’s better scorers.
Northwestern guard Tayson Parker and Hamilton Heights guard Gus Etchison can score points in bunches, and it was an early flurry from Etchison that delivered a first-round knockout for the host Huskies.
Etchison hit his first five shots, four of them from 3-point range, in the first 2:53 of the game and the Huskies jumped out to a big early lead on their way to a 76-58 conference win.
Northwestern coach Jim Gish was very frank in his assessment of his team’s slow start.
“You would have thought we didn’t spend four days preparing for No. 0,” he said. “Either that or he put on a different number because we just decided to do what he wanted to do. I didn’t see anything in preparation for what we have done the last four days.”
Etchison’s early flurry had the Tigers down 17-4 less than three minutes into the game, and it got worse once fellow guard Camron Knott got going. Knott officially gave Heights the lead for good with his own triple at the 7:15 mark to make it 5-2, then added another 3 with 4:51 left in the quarter and a driving basket with 4:17 left, putting the Tigers down 22-4 less than four minutes in.
Hamilton Heights (8-3, 3-0 HC East) opened a 29-11 lead after the first quarter and never looked back from there. They connected on 7 of 12 3-point attempts in the opening quarter, and if not for some open misses from long range it could have been worse.
“We turned very selfish both defensively and offensively and it resulted in exactly what you expect when you don’t stay in the confines of a game plan,” said Gish. “It looked like pickup basketball and they’re going to play pickup basketball a lot better than we can.”
Northwestern (7-3, 1-1) was able to slow the pace a bit in the second period, but could not make any headway as Knott took over for Etchison.
Heights stretched its lead to 45-22 lead by halftime, but Parker still had a say in things. He scored all 20 points for Northwestern in the third quarter by himself and willed the Tigers closer before the final eight minutes. The Tigers trailed 58-42 after three and got it down to 14 on a basket by Mason Estle to start the fourth quarter, but could not get any closer.
“I think we had it cut to 14 and had a good look at a 3-pointer from there,” said Gish. “That didn’t go down, then they went down and had a 5-0 run to push it back up to 19, but that resulted from us doing poorly on offense. We went back to doing what we were doing in the first quarter and that led to the run.”
Etchison finished with 26 points after his furious opening flurry, but Knott did plenty of damage all over the floor. He connected on five 3-pointers and hit all nine of his free throw attempts to close the night with 31.
Parker finished the night with a game-high 37 points, 28 of which came in the second half as he asserted his will.
Northwestern is back on the road tonight at Clinton Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.