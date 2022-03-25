The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association on Thursday announced its 2021-22 boys all-state selections. Kokomo center Flory Bidunga made one of the top teams, three other KT-area players received first-team honors and another nine area players made honorable mention.
The IBCA’s all-state selections include Supreme 15 for seniors, Supreme 15 for underclass players, large school all-state teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass) and small school all-state teams (15 seniors, 15 underclass).
The Supreme 15 is the IBCA’s top honor, with the selections honoring the state’s top 15 seniors and top 15 underclass players. Bidunga, a 6-foot-10 sophomore center, made the underclass squad.
The large school and small school all-state teams are secondary accolades — large school honoring players from Class 3A and Class 4A schools and small school honoring players from the lower two classes. Players who make the Supreme 15 are not considered for large school or small school honors.
Tipton's Nate Powell and Taylor's Bobby Wonnell made the senior small school team and Carroll's Owen Duff made the underclass small school team.
In addition, 90 more seniors and 90 more underclass players received honorable mention, which is awarded without regard to school size. From the KT area, Maconaquah's Brayden Betzner and Hayden Maiben, Tri-Central's Jake Chapman, Northwestern's Eli Edwards, Western's Evan Kretz and Peru's Matt Ross made senior honorable mention and Peru's Matt Roettger, Carroll's Jake Skinner and Tipton's Nolan Swan made underclass honorable mention.
