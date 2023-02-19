The IHSAA on Sunday drew sectional pairings for the 113th annual Boys Basketball State Tournament.
Sectional games are scheduled to begin Tuesday, Feb. 28 and run through Saturday, March 4 with one-game regionals on Saturday, March 11, and semistates on March 18. The four state championship games that make up the State Finals will take place on March 25 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
In Class 4A, Kokomo is the host for Sectional 7, and the co-No. 6-ranked Kats came away from the blind draw with an opening-round bye. Kokomo is the clear favorite in the all-North Central Conference field after winning the conference title with a perfect record.
The first round has Harrison (16-6) vs. Lafayette Jeff (12-10) followed by Logansport (7-14) vs. Marion (13-8). Kokomo (18-4) will face the Harrison-Jeff winner and McCutcheon (6-16) vs. the Logan-Marion winner.
Kokomo beat Harrison 74-53 on Jan. 13 at Memorial Gym. Kokomo beat Jeff 49-43 on Jan. 27 at the Crawley Center.
The Kats are the sectional’s defending champions.
In Class 3A, Western heads to Sectional 22 at Frankfort while Maconaquah, Northwestern and Peru play in Sectional 23 at Peru.
Western (12-9) is matched against familiar foe West Lafayette (12-10) in the Frankfort Sectional’s opener. The Panthers are 2-0 against the Red Devils this season. The second win came Friday in the Hoosier Conference’s ninth-place game. The Western-WL winner will face Twin Lakes (8-13) in the semifinals.
The Peru Sectional features a pair of heavyweights in No. 3 Norwell (19-3) and No. 9 Oak Hill (18-2).
The opening round has Peru (14-6) vs.Mississinewa (6-14), Maconaquah (14-7) vs. Bellmont (12-9) and Northwestern (8-9) vs. Norwell. Oak Hill drew the lone bye and will face the Peru-Mississinewa winner in a semifinal. The Mac-Bellmont winner will take on the NW-Norwell winner.
In Class 2A, Lewis Cass plays in Sectional 36 at Rochester, Carroll plays in Sectional 38 at Delphi and Taylor, Eastern and Tipton are all in Sectional 39, which Taylor will host.
Cass (13-7) is matched against Pioneer (5-17) in the opening round at Rochester with the winner advancing to face Rochester (11-8) in the semifinal round. Carroll (17-4) will face Seeger (14-6) in the opening round at Delphi with the winner advancing to face Covington (11-12) in the semifinal round.
In the Taylor Sectional, the Titans (16-5) will take on Blackford (8-14) in the opener, and the winner will advance to face Elwood (7-14) in the semifinal round. The bottom half of the bracket has Eastern (10-11) vs. Madison-Grant (15-5) and also Eastbrook (5-14) vs. Tipton (14-6). The winners of those games will meet in the semifinal round.
M-G and Tipton are the co-favorites. The Argylls are 6-0 against the sectional field and the Blue Devils are 4-0.
In Class A, Tri-Central is the host for Sectional 55, which has five teams. TC (5-16) faces Anderson Prep (1-19) in the lone opening-round game. The winner will face Daleville (8-11) in the semifinal round.
The following are full pairings for the seven sectionals involving KT-area teams.
CLASS 4A AT LAF. JEFF
Game 1: Harrison (16-6) vs. Lafayette Jeff (12-10)
G2: Logansport (7-14) vs. Marion (13-8)
G3: Kokomo (18-4) vs. G1 winner
G4: McCutcheon (6-16) vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
CLASS 3A AT FRANKFORT
G1: West Lafayette (12-10) vs. Western (12-9)
G2: Frankfort (10-11) vs. Benton Central (15-7)
G3: Rensselaer (16-5) vs. North Mont. (5-16)
G4: Twin Lakes (8-13) vs. G1 winner
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
G6: Championship
CLASS 3A AT PERU
G1: Peru (14-6) vs. Mississinewa (6-14)
G2: Maconaquah (14-7) vs. Bellmont (12-9)
G3: Northwestern (8-9) vs. Norwell (19-3)
G4: Oak Hill (18-2) vs. G1 winner
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
G6: Championship
CLASS 2A AT ROCHESTER
G1: Winamac (8-14) vs. North Miami (1-19)
G2: Pioneer (5-17) vs. Cass (13-7)
G3: Wabash (15-6) vs. G1 winner
G4: Rochester (11-8) vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
CLASS 2A AT DELPHI
G1: Clinton Prairie (12-9) vs. Lafayette CC (11-10)
G2: Seeger (14-6) vs. Carroll (17-4)
G3: Delphi (12-9) vs. G1 winner
G4: Covington (11-12) vs. G2 winner
G5: Championship
CLASS 2A AT TAYLOR
G1: Blackford (8-14) vs. Taylor (16-5)
G2: Eastern (10-11) vs. Madison-Grant (15-5)
G3: Eastbrook (5-14) vs. Tipton (14-6)
G4: Elwood (7-14) vs. G1 winner
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
G6: Championship
CLASS A AT TRI-CENTRAL
G1: Tri-Central (5-16) vs. Anderson Prep (1-19)
G2: Cowan (8-12) vs. Liberty Christian (12-9)
G3: Daleville (8-11) vs. G1 winner
G4: Championship
