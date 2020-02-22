Kokomo’s Patrick Hardimon puts up a shot over Anderson’s Kedric Anderson during an NCC game Friday night at Memorial Gym.
BOYS BB: Indians control 4th quarter, beat Kats for 2nd win
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
A frustrating season for Kokomo’s boys basketball squad hit another pothole Friday night in Memorial Gym when the Wildkats fell 75-63 to Anderson in the final North Central Conference game of the season for both teams.
The Indians entered with just one win on the season — a victory in January over Class A Liberty Christian.
“It’s a disappointing loss to lose to a team that’s got one win on the season but they deserved it, they played harder,” Kokomo coach Bob Wonnell said. “We couldn’t stop them. Our defense — the lowest quarter that they had was 15 points. We can’t win like that, we don’t score points well enough to play at that pace.”
2-21-20 Kokomo vs Anderson boys basketball Kokomo's R.J. Oglesby pulls down a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-21-20 Kokomo vs Anderson boys basketball Kokomo's R.J. Oglesby puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-21-20 Kokomo vs Anderson boys basketball Kokomo's Ta'Shy Stewart shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-21-20 Kokomo vs Anderson boys basketball Kokomo's Bobby Wonnell puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-21-20 Kokomo vs Anderson boys basketball Kokomo's Ta'Shy Stewart shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-21-20 Kokomo vs Anderson boys basketball Kokomo's R.J. Oglesby puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-21-20 Kokomo vs Anderson boys basketball Kokomo's Bobby Wonnell puts up a three pointer. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-21-20 Kokomo vs Anderson boys basketball Kokomo's Jackson Richards tosses a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-21-20 Kokomo vs Anderson boys basketball Shayne Spear puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-21-20 Kokomo vs Anderson boys basketball Kokomo's Bobby Wonnell puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-21-20 Kokomo vs Anderson boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-21-20 Kokomo vs Anderson boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-21-20 Kokomo vs Anderson boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-21-20 Kokomo vs Anderson boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-21-20 Kokomo vs Anderson boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-21-20 Kokomo vs Anderson boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-21-20 Kokomo vs Anderson boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-21-20 Kokomo vs Anderson boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-21-20 Kokomo vs Anderson boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-21-20 Kokomo vs Anderson boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-21-20 Kokomo vs Anderson boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-21-20 Kokomo vs Anderson boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-21-20 Kokomo vs Anderson boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-21-20 Kokomo vs Anderson boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-21-20 Kokomo vs Anderson boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-21-20 Kokomo vs Anderson boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-21-20 Kokomo vs Anderson boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-21-20 Kokomo vs Anderson boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-21-20 Kokomo vs Anderson boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-21-20 Kokomo vs Anderson boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-21-20 Kokomo vs Anderson boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-21-20 Kokomo vs Anderson boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-21-20 Kokomo vs Anderson boys basketball Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Anderson (2-20, 1-8 NCC) got off to an 8-0 start, but Kokomo (7-14, 2-7 NCC) countered with a 10-0 run. From there, the game was tight all the way until the fourth quarter. Anderson led 17-16 after a quarter and Kokomo led 35-34 at halftime and 50-49 after three quarters.
Wonnell pointed to a key stretch in the final seconds of the first half as a turning point. Kokomo led 35-29 and Anderson had the ball last. Joseph Jones hit a triple for the Indians with less than 0:05 on the clock, then James Glazebrooks stole Kokomo’s inbounds pass and just beat the buzzer with a long deuce from the left baseline to cut Kokomo’s six-point lead to a point.
Wonnell said the Kats often didn’t have enough urgency and that stretch contributed.
“I think that was the start of it for sure, and we just felt deflated at halftime when we should have maybe had our spirits up,” he said. “By the end of the game … we were out of gas maybe and we just weren’t rotating with any urgency and our press wasn’t very effective.”
Anderson seized control in the fourth quarter. The Indians took the lead for good just 20 seconds into the frame on a nice post pivot move by freshman big Latrell White and added a 3-pointer from Jones to lead 54-51.
In addition, Kokomo committed eight turnovers in the fourth quarter after just nine for the first three.
“The message I kept saying to them over and over and over is defense, we’ve got to get stops,” Anderson interim coach Jamares McCloud said.
“We did a good job playing together. I think this game is the first game in a while I’ve seen those guys be excited about making defensive stops as a team.”
Kokomo starter Ta’Shy Stewart fouled out with 2:12 left and the Kats down 67-60. Bobby Wonnell fouled out with 1:54 left and the same score, but was assessed a technical after that. Following six Anderson free throws from the foul, technical, and ensuing possession, the Indians led 73-61 with less than 90 seconds left.
Oglesby had an active game to lead the Kats in scoring with 22 points, and in rebounding with nine. Bobby Wonnell added 21 points and Jackson Richards 10 before turning an ankle in the fourth quarter with the Kats down 54-52.
Jones led Anderson with 27 points, reserve guard Dayveon Turner scored 19 and Kedric Anderson 15.
