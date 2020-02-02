RUSSIAVILLE — Western’s boys basketball team lost a hard-fought battle to possible sectional opponent Twin Lakes, 63-58, Saturday night at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
Like the Twin Lakes-Northwestern game on Friday, it was a physical game that went down to the wire.
Western guard Avery Hayes started the game with a 3-pointer, with Twin Lakes senior Brayden Houser following with one of his own. The first two possessions set the tone for the rest of the first half, as both periods saw the teams trading baskets. Twin Lakes put together the largest run of the half, with five straight points at the end of the first.
The Indians (10-5) were up one 13-12 at the end of the first eight minutes. The second period began just as the first did, with a Western 3. This one came courtesy of Jett Engle. The Panthers (13-5) struggled in the first half with turnovers caused by Twin Lakes’ full-court press.
The game was tied at 25 with just over two minutes left in the half before Western’s Nathaniel Liddell broke the deadlock with a steal and fast break layup to give the Panthers a two-point lead. After Twin Lakes tied the game again, the first half ended with an Engle 3, leaving the score 30-27 Western.
Kace Howard and Cooper Jarvis led the Panthers at the half with six points each.
The physicality really picked up in the third with Twin Lakes earning 11 of its 15 third-quarter points either at the free throw line or in the paint. Western went 6 for 6 from the free throw line, half of its 12 scored in the quarter.
The third period ended with Twin Lakes’ Kahari Jackson draining a 3 at the buzzer to put the Indians up 43-42 going into the final eight minutes.
The fourth quarter was a show of 3-pointers and drives to the basket by both teams. Western opened the final period with two made shots from the stripe, which were followed by the Indians hitting a 3.
Twin Lakes went on a 10-5 run midway through the quarter to take a four-point lead, before Liddell cut the lead to just one on a made layup, drawing the foul and sinking the free throw. The score was 53-52 Twin Lakes with just over 3:00 to play.
The teams continued to trade baskets until Twin Lakes took the lead for good with a pair of free throws by Noah Johnston. The Indians protected the lead the rest of the way, ending the Panthers’ nine-game winning streak.
Western was led by Liddell with 13 points and Jarvis and Evan Kretz both scored 10.
Jackson and Johnston both scored 12 to lead the Indians.
