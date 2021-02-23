Carroll's boys basketball team will make a pair of trips into Howard County for big games to highlight the final week of the regular season. The Cougars are 19-1 and riding an 18-game winning streak.
First, Carroll visits Western tonight. The Panthers (15-6) had a 10-game winning streak snapped by a last-second loss to Beech Grove on Saturday.
Carroll visits Eastern on Thursday for a battle between the top teams in the Hoosier Heartland Conference. The Cougars already have clinched at least a share of the HHC title and can take it outright by beating the Comets. Eastern can take a share by beating Carroll and then beating Sheridan on Saturday.
Kokomo's home finale against South Bend Washington has been moved from Saturday to Thursday. Washington needed the change with its girls team playing in the State Finals on Saturday.
The following is the area schedule. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TONIGHT
• Carroll at Western
• Oak Hill at Northwestern
• Eastern at Wabash
• Delphi at Tri-Central
• Cass at Twin Lakes
WEDNESDAY
• Whitko at Maconaquah
THURSDAY
• South Bend Washington at Kokomo
• Carroll at Eastern
• Elwood at Taylor
• Lapel at Tipton
• Tri-Central at Liberty Christian
FRIDAY
• Kokomo at Huntington North
• Lafayette Central Catholic at Cass
• 6:15 — Rochester at Maconaquah
• 6:15 — Peru at Wabash
SATURDAY
• Eastern at Sheridan
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.