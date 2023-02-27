Western and West Lafayette are plenty of familiar with each other in boys basketball, both this season and in the win-or-go-home world of the state tournament.
The rivals will meet for the third time this season Tuesday when they clash in the Class 3A Frankfort Sectional’s opening game. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Case Arena.
Western beat West Lafayette 61-54 on Jan. 6 at West Lafayette. The Panthers beat the Red Devils for a second time, 56-42, when they met in the Hoosier Conference’s ninth-place game on Feb. 17 at Western.
The Panthers head into the sectional with a 12-9 record and the Red Devils are 13-10.
“Obviously, I’m proud of our team, to lose as many guys as what we did last year and to come back and get 12 wins and have another winning season,” Western coach Mike Lewis said after the Panthers’ regular-season finale last week. “But right now it’s 0-0 and we just have to focus on the process of getting better. It doesn’t matter that we beat West Lafayette two times. They’re a very good ballclub and very capable of winning in that sectional.
“We just have to understand how important every single possession is and go find ways to win.”
Western and West Lafayette are seemingly perennial postseason opponents. Tuesday will mark their 18th sectional meeting in 24 years. That includes stretches where they met every year in 2009-17. The Panthers hold an 11-6 edge in the sectional matchups.
The Western-WL matchup is the only game Tuesday at Frankfort. The opening round continues Wednesday with Frankfort (11-12) vs. Benton Central (16-7) at 6 p.m. followed by Rensselaer (18-5) vs. North Montgomery (5-18). The semifinals are Friday with Tuesday’s winner facing Twin Lakes (8-14) in one game and Wednesday’s winners meeting in the other.
The following are looks at other area teams in action Tuesday or Wednesday.
PERU SECTIONAL
The Class 3A Peru Sectional has a pair of heavyweights in No. 3-ranked Norwell (20-3) and No. 5 Oak Hill (20-2).
The sectional begins with one game Tuesday: Peru (14-7) vs. Mississinewa (6-16) at 7 p.m.
The opening round continues with two games Wednesday: Maconaquah (15-7) vs. Bellmont (12-11) at 6 p.m., followed by Northwestern (8-10) vs. Norwell.
Oak Hill received the sectional’s lone bye and will face Tuesday’s winner in Friday’s opening semifinal.
The sectional features two of the state’s top 25 scoring offenses. Maconaquah ranks No. 2 with 74.1 points per game and Norwell is No. 23 with 67.0. Oak Hill has the state’s No. 17-ranked defensive average (43.3). Norwell’s average margin of 18.22 is 11th best in the state.
Peru and Norwell are both defending sectional champions.
TAYLOR SECTIONAL
The Class 2A Taylor Sectional has three strong contenders in Taylor (17-5), Madison-Grant (16-6) and No. 13-ranked Tipton (15-6). M-G went 6-0 against the sectional field during the regular season, playing every team except Tipton. The Blue Devils went 4-0.
The sectional opens Tuesday with one game — the Titans vs. Blackford (8-15) at 7 p.m.
The opening round continues Wednesday with two games — Eastern (10-12) vs. M-G at 6 p.m. followed by Tipton vs. Eastbrook (5-17).
Elwood (8-16) drew the sectional’s lone bye and will face Tuesday’s winner in Friday’s opening semifinal. Wednesday’s winners will meet in the second semifinal.
ROCHESTER SECTIONAL
Wabash (16-6) and Lewis Cass (15-7) have the best records in the Class 2A Rochester Sectional. They could meet in the final.
The sectional begins Tuesday with two games: Winamac (8-15) vs. North Miami (1-21) at 6 p.m. followed by Lewis Cass vs. Pioneer (5-18).
Wabash and Rochester (11-9) drew the byes with Wabash facing the Winamac-NM winner and Rochester getting the Cass-Pioneer winner.
Cass beat Pioneer 56-42 on Jan. 13 at Pioneer. The Kings did not face any of the other sectional teams during the regular season.
DELPHI SECTIONAL
No. 10-ranked Carroll (19-4) has the best record in the Class 2A Delphi Sectional, but all of the other teams are .500 or better.
The opening round is Tuesday and has Clinton Prairie (14-9) vs. Lafayette Central Catholic (12-11) in the 6 p.m. opener followed by Carroll vs. Seeger (15-6).
Delphi (12-10) and Covington (12-12) landed the byes. Delphi will face the Prairie-LCC winner in Friday’s opening semifinal and Covington will face the Carroll-Seeger winner.
Carroll is shooting for its second straight sectional title. LCC has won 22 sectional titles in the previous 25 years, but all of those came in Class A.
TC SECTIONAL
The Class A Tri-Central Sectional has just five teams which means one game Tuesday and then the semifinals Friday.
The host Trojans (6-17) face Anderson Prep (1-21) in the opener at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winner advances to face Daleville (10-11) in Friday’s second semifinal. Cowan (10-12) faces Liberty Christian (13-9) in the first semifinal.
WAIT TIL FRIDAY
Kokomo was the lone area team to receive an opening-round bye.
Kokomo is hosting Class 4A sectional. The all-North Central Conference tourney begins Tuesday with two games: Harrison (17-6) vs. Lafayette Jeff (13-10) at 6 p.m. followed by Logansport (8-15) vs. Marion (14-8).
In Friday’s semifinals, No. 5-ranked Kokomo (19-4) faces the Harrison-Jeff winner in the 6 p.m. game followed by McCutcheon (6-17) vs. the Logan-Marion winner.
Kokomo beat all five sectional opponents en route to winning the NCC with a spotless 9-0 record.
