Kokomo, Taylor and Peru will look to maintain their respective conference leads in boys basketball games tonight.
In the North Central Conference, Class 4A No. 7-ranked Kokomo (15-4 overall, 7-0 NCC) hosts Richmond (13-5, 3-3) at Memorial Gym. Kokomo and Class 4A No. 13 Anderson (6-0) are the conference’s lone unbeatens. They seem on a collision course for their Feb. 17 matchup at Anderson. That is the league finale for both.
In the Hoosier Heartland Conference, Class 2A co-No. 15 Taylor (14-3, 6-0 HHC) visits Tri-Central (5-13, 1-5). Taylor is the HHC’s lone unbeaten with Class 2A No. 9 Carroll following at 4-1. They’ll clash Feb. 17 at Carroll.
And in the Three Rivers Conference, Class 3A co-No. 14 Peru (12-4, 6-0 TRC) visits Manchester (13-4, 5-1). Peru is the league’s lone unbeaten, but Class 3A No. 10 Tippecanoe Valley (7-1) and Manchester are right on the Bengal Tigers’ heels. Peru beat Valley earlier in the season.
The following is the area schedule for the weekend. JV games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
TONIGHT
• Richmond at Kokomo
• Taylor at Tri-Central
• Cass at Western
• NW at Twin Lakes
• Elwood at Eastern
• Sheridan at Carroll
• 6:15 — Southwood at Mac
• 6:15 — Peru at Manchester
SATURDAY
• Tipton at Taylor
• Peru at Western
• Rossville at NW
• Faith Ch. at Tri-Central
• Westfield at Cass
