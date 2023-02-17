ANDERSON — For two and a half quarters Friday night, Kokomo and Anderson treated a pumped-up, packed house to an equally energized performance, slugging it out like a pair of heavyweights.
Then the Class 4A co-No. 6-ranked Kats did what they do, pulling away to a point where Flory Bidunga became unstoppable.
Bidunga exploded for half of his 32 points over the final eight minutes as Kokomo pulled away to top Anderson 69-52, knocking out the defending North Central Conference champions and claiming their first conference crown since 2013.
“That’s exciting to do, winning the conference,” said Bidunga, who added 14 rebounds for his 44th career double-double in 49 games. He was a perfect 13 of 13 from the field, adding four blocked shots and a pair of assists to his latest monster stat line.
“We knew that we just had to do what we worked on in practice,” Bidunga said. “That’s the way it always happens, we get a little bit looser, we catch up and if we stay focused we’ll get it. That’s what we did.”
Leading by a point, 26-25 at halftime, Kokomo (18-4 overall, 9-0 NCC) used a 10-2 run at the start of the third quarter to surge to a 35-27 lead. Shayne Spear netted the first five points of the run on strong drives to the lane. He finished with nine in the quarter and 12 for the game.
Kokomo outscored Anderson 20-10 in the frame, closing the frame on a 9-0 run to go up 46-33 before a Jaquan Ingram basket made it 46-35 at the end of the period.
From there, the Kats’ lead stayed up by double digits through most of the fourth quarter as Anderson never threatened with a push down the stretch.
“With Bidunga, his presence is so impressive,” Anderson coach Donnie Bowling, who is a former Kokomo basketball great. “Even though we stayed in the game, it was like we kind of hit some luck shots.”
Spear added an impressive eight assists, several of those that Bidunga finished off with dunks. Bidunga finished with nine dunks, hammering down five in the final quarter to nail down the win.
Karson Rogers and Deundre Kirby also turned in impressive games with nine points apiece to help the Kats earn the conference crown.
“To win NCC is special,” Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said. “I was able to do it three times as a player and now to do it at Kokomo for the first time in 13 years, it’s good for our program, it’s good for our community. I’m happy for our guys. They had this one circled on the calendar.”
The Kats’ 11th straight win looked like it might be out of the question early as Anderson nearly blew the roof off of the gym, lighting up the nets and the crowd with a 10-0 lead over the first minute and a half.
The Indians (18-4, 8-1 NCC) drilled their first five shots on the way to a 13-3 lead. Bidunga got the Kats on the board when he was fouled on a putback and hit the ensuing free throw for a hoop and harm.
From there, the Kats started chipping away, closing the opening period on a 13-2 run to take their first lead at 16-15 with :40 to play on a Zavion Bellamy hoop in the lane. Bellamy also opened the run with a basket at 5:40. Rogers scored on a putback, Bidunga followed with back-to-back dunks and a beautiful twisting drive in the lane to showcase his big man flexibility, and Patrick Hardimon hit the second of two free throws before Bellamy’s shot capped the drive.
“Without a doubt, our guys have seen it all now,” Peckinpaugh said. “Last year they were a little raw and they didn’t know how good they could be. Now they don’t get fazed too much and you saw that [Friday] in that first minute and a half.”
The Indians took the lead back, 18-16, with 6:34 showing in the second quarter, but Kirby drilled a 3-pointer to give Kokomo the lead back and spark an 8-0 run that gave the Kats their biggest lead at 24-18 with 3:42 to play in the half.
Anderson responded with a 7-0 run to go up 25-24 on a Jaylen Murphy basket before Kirby hit a pair of freebies with :32 showing to give the Kats a 26-25 lead at the half.
Ahmere Carson finished with a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds to pace Anderson. Ingram added 10.
“I talked to our guys that it would be a game of highs and lows and whatever team can kind of stay in the middle the whole time is going to be the team who finds a way to win it,” Peckinpaugh said. “Our guys did a good job of just kind of staying steady the whole game and then we kind of found a way to break it open there in the end.”
