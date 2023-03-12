Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High 41F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%.