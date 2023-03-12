...SNOW ACCUMULATION UP TO AN INCH WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS
THIS MORNING..
The snow will move off to the east toward daybreak. An inch and
locally higher amounts in bands are possible. The snow will mainly
accumulate on on grassy and elevated surfaces. Warm ground
temperatures will limit the overall impact of the snow.
However, localized slick spots on roads, bridges, and other
surfaces may cause travel issues into the morning hours.
Use caution if traveling tonight. Slow down, drive carefully, and
allow extra time to reach your destination.
Kokomo's boys basketball team celebrates with the student section after the Kats defeated Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 in a Class 4A regional championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Logansport's Berry Bowl.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo guard Zavion Bellamy goes up for a reverse layup as Fort Wayne North Side's Eugene Young Jr. defends in the fourth quarter of the Kats' 68-55 victory over Fort Wayne North Side in a Class 4A regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Berry Bowl in Logansport. Bellamy scored 22 points, including 18 in the second half.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS BB: Kats beat Legends for repeat regional title
LOGANSPORT — Kokomo's boys basketball team led wire to wire in beating Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 in a Class 4A regional Saturday night in front of an overflow crowd at the Berry Bowl.
The Kats scored the game's first seven points and went on for a 19-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. From there, the Kats found the Legends difficult to completely shake as the teams went back and forth in a physical battle.
Kokomo led 32-18 at halftime, 46-35 after the third quarter and 53-39 with 5:30 remaining. North Side used a 10-1 run to close within five (54-49). After each team split a pair of free throws, the Kats rattled off a 7-0 run to secure their second straight regional title.
Kokomo's boys basketball team celebrates with the student section after the Kats defeated Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 in a Class 4A regional championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Logansport's Berry Bowl.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kats celebrate after Kokomo defeats Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 for the regional championship in Logansport's Berry Bowl on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Zavion Bellamy holds the trophy as the Kats celebrate.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Flory Bidunga grabs a pass.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Shayne Spear and FW North's Brashawn Bassett get tangled on the court.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Patrick Hardimon's glasses are knocked askew as he goes up for a shot.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Flory Bidunga blocks the shot of FW North's Bodhe Dickerson.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Shayne Spear shoots a three. Kokomo defeats Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 for the regional championship in Logansport's Berry Bowl on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Shayne Spear heads down the court. Kokomo defeats Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 for the regional championship in Logansport's Berry Bowl on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy puts up a shot. Kokomo defeats Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 for the regional championship in Logansport's Berry Bowl on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy puts up a shot. Kokomo defeats Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 for the regional championship in Logansport's Berry Bowl on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Patrick Hardimon puts up a shot. Kokomo defeats Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 for the regional championship in Logansport's Berry Bowl on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Shayne Spear puts up a shot. Kokomo defeats Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 for the regional championship in Logansport's Berry Bowl on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Flory Bidunga dunks and is fouled. Kokomo defeats Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 for the regional championship in Logansport's Berry Bowl on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Flory Bidunga puts up a shot. Kokomo defeats Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 for the regional championship in Logansport's Berry Bowl on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Patrick Hardimon's glasses are knocked askew as he goes up for a shot. Kokomo defeats Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 for the regional championship in Logansport's Berry Bowl on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy puts up a shot. Kokomo defeats Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 for the regional championship in Logansport's Berry Bowl on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo guard Zavion Bellamy goes up for a reverse layup as Fort Wayne North Side's Eugene Young Jr. defends in the fourth quarter of the Kats' 68-55 victory over Fort Wayne North Side in a Class 4A regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Berry Bowl in Logansport. Bellamy scored 22 points, including 18 in the second half.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy heads down the court. Kokomo defeats Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 for the regional championship in Logansport's Berry Bowl on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy puts up a shot. Kokomo defeats Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 for the regional championship in Logansport's Berry Bowl on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Karson Rogers goes after a rebound. Kokomo defeats Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 for the regional championship in Logansport's Berry Bowl on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Shayne Spear puts up a shot. Kokomo defeats Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 for the regional championship in Logansport's Berry Bowl on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy throws a pass. Kokomo defeats Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 for the regional championship in Logansport's Berry Bowl on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Shayne Spear shoots a three. Kokomo defeats Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 for the regional championship in Logansport's Berry Bowl on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Kokomo wins regional
Kokomo's boys basketball team celebrates with the student section after the Kats defeated Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 in a Class 4A regional championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Logansport's Berry Bowl.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kats celebrate after Kokomo defeats Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 for the regional championship in Logansport's Berry Bowl on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Zavion Bellamy holds the trophy as the Kats celebrate.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Flory Bidunga grabs a pass.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Shayne Spear and FW North's Brashawn Bassett get tangled on the court.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Patrick Hardimon's glasses are knocked askew as he goes up for a shot.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Flory Bidunga blocks the shot of FW North's Bodhe Dickerson.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Shayne Spear shoots a three. Kokomo defeats Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 for the regional championship in Logansport's Berry Bowl on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Shayne Spear heads down the court. Kokomo defeats Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 for the regional championship in Logansport's Berry Bowl on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy puts up a shot. Kokomo defeats Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 for the regional championship in Logansport's Berry Bowl on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy puts up a shot. Kokomo defeats Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 for the regional championship in Logansport's Berry Bowl on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Patrick Hardimon puts up a shot. Kokomo defeats Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 for the regional championship in Logansport's Berry Bowl on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Shayne Spear puts up a shot. Kokomo defeats Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 for the regional championship in Logansport's Berry Bowl on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Flory Bidunga dunks and is fouled. Kokomo defeats Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 for the regional championship in Logansport's Berry Bowl on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Flory Bidunga puts up a shot. Kokomo defeats Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 for the regional championship in Logansport's Berry Bowl on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Patrick Hardimon's glasses are knocked askew as he goes up for a shot. Kokomo defeats Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 for the regional championship in Logansport's Berry Bowl on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy puts up a shot. Kokomo defeats Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 for the regional championship in Logansport's Berry Bowl on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo guard Zavion Bellamy goes up for a reverse layup as Fort Wayne North Side's Eugene Young Jr. defends in the fourth quarter of the Kats' 68-55 victory over Fort Wayne North Side in a Class 4A regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Berry Bowl in Logansport. Bellamy scored 22 points, including 18 in the second half.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy heads down the court. Kokomo defeats Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 for the regional championship in Logansport's Berry Bowl on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy puts up a shot. Kokomo defeats Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 for the regional championship in Logansport's Berry Bowl on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Karson Rogers goes after a rebound. Kokomo defeats Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 for the regional championship in Logansport's Berry Bowl on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Shayne Spear puts up a shot. Kokomo defeats Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 for the regional championship in Logansport's Berry Bowl on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy throws a pass. Kokomo defeats Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 for the regional championship in Logansport's Berry Bowl on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Shayne Spear shoots a three. Kokomo defeats Fort Wayne North Side 68-55 for the regional championship in Logansport's Berry Bowl on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
"We wanted to get off to a hot start. That was a big key," Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said. "We thought if we could come out and punch them in the mouth, we felt like we'd have a chance and our guys executed to start the game. We kind of ran out of gas in spots there in the second half, but guys made plays down the stretch."
The Kats (22-4) received big efforts from senior guards Zavion Bellamy and Shayne Spear. Bellamy scored 22 points, which matched his career high, and also had five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Spear provided 18 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal on his 19th birthday.
"I thought some people stepped up for them," North Side coach Gary Andrews said. "No. 3 [Bellamy] and No. 35 [Spear] were big for them. I thought we did a great job on [Flory] Bidunga and we battled him, and I thought they stepped up and hit some big shots."
Bellamy caught fire in the second half, making 7 of 8 shots. He scored nine points in the third quarter to help keep the Kats in control and he scored nine more in the fourth quarter. He drilled a turnaround jumper for a 51-37 lead and followed with a nice reverse layup against North Side's 6-foot-5 Eugene Young Jr. to make it 53-39 with 5:27 left.
"It started off slow first half, then the second half I just picked it up," Bellamy said. "It was just confidence and getting to my spots."
After Bellamy's reverse layup, the Legends (16-10) went on their 10-1 run to draw within 54-49 with 3:07 left.
With the score 55-50, Spear delivered the dagger when he drilled a corner 3-pointer off a press break for a 58-50 lead at 1:58.
"My mindset was to try to put the game away," Spear said. "It was getting a little chippy, getting a little physical, and we just tried to pull away. We came out and did that. We had a great game plan and executed on that very well."
Spear's triple sparked the decisive 7-0 run. Karson Rogers hit two free throws at 1:47 and Bellamy hit two free throws at 1:36 to make it 62-50. The Kats kept a double-figure lead the rest of the way.
Bellamy and Spear finished a combined 15 of 26 from the field. Spear was 3 of 5 from 3-land.
"Both of those guys were special, they both made big plays at different times in the game," Peckinpaugh said.
Bidunga battled foul trouble most of the game, playing 19:25 of a possible 32:00, and dealt with aggressive North Side defense while on the court. He sparked the Kats' hot start with three dunks and nine points in the opening quarter. He finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots including a impressive rejection on North Side's Brauntae Johnson to open the game.
Rogers was strong inside as well — he had four points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots.
The Kats' Patrick Hardimon hounded Johnson into a 5-of-20 shooting performance.
"Patrick Hardimon, I've said it a lot this year, I think he's the best defender in the state and he continues to prove it," Peckinpaugh said.
With Hardimon leading the perimeter defense and Bidunga and Rogers holding down the inside, Kokomo held North Side to 18-of-63 shooting.
"We battled, but we shot terrible. We shot only 29%," Andrews said. "To pull off the upset, we needed to shoot well and we didn't do that, but give Kokomo credit. When you have a guy like Bidunga inside, it kinds of changes your shot. We're a driving team, we get a lot of layups. He kind of takes that away.
"They have a lot of experience and anytime you have one of the best players in the country like that, you're going to be hard to beat," he added.
Johnson led the Legends with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.
Kokomo's regional title is its third of the class era and 36th all-time.
"It feels great to be back here again and win it again," Spear said.
Kokomo is one of the last eight teams remaining in the Class 4A. The IHSAA will announce semistate pairings and locations Sunday. Kokomo, Penn, Hammond and Fort Wayne Wayne are in the North Semistate. Wayne beat Noblesville 62-60 in the opening regional at Logansport.
