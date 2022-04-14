Flory Bidunga made his Kokomo basketball debut on Nov. 23. Kokomo beat Western 60-58 in overtime and the 6-foot-10 sophomore center finished with 11 points, 14 rebounds, two blocked shots and two steals.
“He changes the game,” Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said after the game. “He doesn’t have to score to help us win games is the great thing. He rebounds at a high level and he changes shots at the rim and he’s only going to keep getting better at those two things. The scoring will come.”
Those words proved prophetic.
Bidunga turned in one of the most dazzling seasons in Kokomo’s long and rich history. The international student from the Democratic Republic of the Congo emerged into a dominant force in leading the Wildkats to a 20-8 season that included a spot in the Class 4A Final Four after the Kats won their first sectional since 2014 and their first regional since 2011.
Bidunga averaged 17.5 points, 13.3 rebounds and 5.3 blocked shots and shot an unfathomable 78.7% from the floor. Statewide, he ranked No. 1 in blocks and field-goal percentage and No. 3 in rebounding.
“He came a long way during the course of the year,” Peckinpaugh said Wednesday. “He was definitely a difference maker for us on both ends of the floor. It’s nice because he’s not only a good player, but he’s a really good young man who has a bright future.”
For his outstanding play, Bidunga is the Most Valuable Player of the 2022 Kokomo Tribune All-Area Team.
You could pick any number of games as examples of Bidunga’s brilliance, but here is a sampling:
• He had 28 points, 24 rebounds and seven blocks in Kokomo’s 67-66 victory at Fort Wayne Northrop on Jan. 8. That rebound total is the most by a Kokomo player since at least 1986.
• He had a triple-double of 32 points, 20 rebounds and 11 blocks in the Kats’ 59-45 victory at Richmond on Feb. 11. It was the first Kat triple-double in modern history.
• He delivered another triple-double in the Class 4A Logansport Sectional final on March 5. He made 14 of 15 shots, scored 30 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and rejected 10 shots in the Kats’ 49-42 victory over Lafayette Jeff.
As the season wore on, Bidunga’s defense changed games. Opponents simply shied away from attacking the lane when the Kat big man was protecting the basket.
“He has a really good knack of changing shots at the rim and in the lane,” Peckinpaugh said. “He can anticipate and he’s so quick off his feet, it just makes it very hard for opponents to get the shots they normally get in games.”
In terms of blocking shots, Bidunga brings to mind Indiana high school legend Greg Oden. The Tribune asked Peckinpaugh about the comparison; when Peckinpaugh played for Muncie Central, he went against Lawrence North’s Oden in the 2006 Class 4A title game.
“There’s similarities there,” he said. “I think they’re different players. Obviously Greg was bigger and more physical. I think Flory is a little bit better of an athlete, maybe not nearly as skilled as Greg was, but their overall size and ability to change shots in the lane is similar.”
Offensively, Bidunga is just scratching the surface of his potential.
“He still has a long ways to go offensively skill-wise and being able to use both hands on the block, but he works hard, he listens and he’s coachable so I think he can definitely get there,” Peckinpaugh said.
Bidunga is off to a hot start with his summer team. College offers are sure to start pouring in.
“I think the biggest thing is he has to stay grounded and keep working hard and keep getting better. The good thing about Flory is he’s not looking to find the biggest level to go play at, he wants to find the right fit,” Peckinpaugh said.
Kokomo’s success in 2022 sets the stage for next season. The Kats return all of their key pieces.
“It always take a little bit of luck to get to where we got [in 2022] so it’s not a guarantee, but I think we’ll have a chance to have a few good years here and continue to build Kokomo basketball to where it needs to be,” Peckinpaugh said.
FIRST TEAM
JAKE CHAPMAN, TC
Chapman capped his Tri-Central career with another big season in leading the Trojans to a 13-9 record. The 6-3 forward won the area scoring title for the second straight season and he averaged a double-double.
The University of Northwestern Ohio recruit scored 26.1 points per game, which ranked No. 7 in the state. He grabbed 11.5 rebounds, which ranked No. 2 in the area and No. 5 in the state. And he also averaged 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals.
Chapman poured in a career-high 46 points against Indiana Deaf in his home finale. That also broke the gym record. He had a 39-point game against Eastern and 37-point games against Clinton Central and Madison-Grant. He had a season-high 20 rebounds against Clinton Prairie.
Chapman played three seasons at TC and scored 1,708 points. He is a three-time All-Area first-team player and the 2020-21 MVP.
OWEN DUFF, CARROLL
Duff and fellow All-Area player Jake Skinner led the way as the Cougars put together a season to remember. Carroll won the Hoosier Heartland Conference title, put together a Class 2A Final Four run by upsetting No. 1-ranked Monroe Central to win its first regional title, and finished 24-2.
A 6-3 junior guard, Duff led the Cougars in scoring (16.3), assists (4.1) and steals (2.5) and was second on the team in rebounding (6.7). Defensively, his work guarding perimeter players helped the Cougars hold teams to an area-low 44.5 points per game.
The IBCA named Duff to its underclass small school all-state team. A two-time All-Area first-team player, he has 1,072 career points through his junior season.
The Cougars are 45-6 over the last two seasons, setting a school record for wins with 21 in the 2020-21 season, then bettering that record this season. With the bulk of the roster returning, the Cougars look capable of bettering it again next season.
NATE POWELL, TIPTON
A 6-4 senior, Powell anchored the inside for Tipton during a 17-7 season that included a Class 2A sectional title. He shot an impressive 70.3% from the field and led the Blue Devils in scoring (19.7) and rebounding (10.4).
Powell ranked fourth in the area in scoring, third in rebounding and second in field-goal percentage.
The Blue Devil standout was at his best in in the Class 2A Sectional 39 final. He scored a career-high 32 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead Tipton past Madison-Grant 60-51.
The IBCA named Powell to its senior small school all-state team. He also was an All-Area football player.
MATT ROSS, PERU
Ross helped power Peru to a 20-3 season that included the Class 3A Sectional 20 championship, the Bengal Tigers’ first sectional crown since 2009. Peru also won a share of the Three Rivers Conference title.
A 6-5 senior forward, Ross led Peru in scoring (19.3), rebounding (9.3) and blocked shots (1.9). He also led the Bengals in field goal percentage (51.4) and 3-point percentage (40.0).
Ross had eight double-doubles. He scored a season-high 34 points vs. Knox and grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds vs. Rochester.
A three-time All-Area player, including first-team selections in each of his final two seasons, Ross scored 1,080 career points.
BOBBY WONNELL, TAYLOR
The Wonnells, father and son, moved to Taylor as coach and player following three seasons together at Kokomo. The Titans went 12-10 with Bobby Wonnell leading the team in scoring (22.2) and assists (4.1). He ranked second in the area in scoring and fifth in assists. He also provided 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals.
The 6-2 senior guard had five 30-point games, with a high of 34 vs. Elwood. He had a triple-double of 31 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists vs. Indianapolis Riverside.
He shot 50.8% from the field overall, 46.9% from 3-point range and 90.3% from the free-throw line for the rare 50/40/90 shooting line. He ranked No. 1 in the area in 3-point percentage and No. 2 in free-throw percentage. For his career, he was 87.4% from the charity stripe. That ranks sixth all-time in Hickory Husker’s tracking.
He closed his career with 1,223 points.
The IBCA named Wonnell to its senior small school all-state team. He is two-time All-Area player. He previously made the 2020 team as a second-team pick after leading Kokomo in scoring.
SECOND TEAM
ELI EDWARDS, NW
Edwards provided a steady presence inside in leading Northwestern to a 9-11 record, a big improvement after the Tigers went 2-12 the previous season. The 6-5 senior center scored 17.5 points and grabbed 9.5 rebounds, averages that ranked ninth and fourth in the area, respectively.
Edwards was an efficient scorer. He shot 61.8% from the field, fourth best in the area, and 75% from the free-throw line.
A two-time All-Area pick — Edwards was a second-team pick in 2020-21 when he averaged 17.4 points and 10.0 rebounds — the Tiger standout will continue his career at Olivet Nazarene University.
EVAN KRETZ, WESTERN
Kretz helped the Panthers go 13-9 and repeat as Hoosier Conference champions. He scored a team-high 18.8 points and also provided 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He shot 49% from the field overall and 44.4% from 3-land. He ranked sixth in the area in scoring and third in 3-point accuracy.
A 6-3 senior guard/forward, Kretz was at his best during the Panthers’ 10-game winning streak that covered December and the first full week of January. He averaged 22.8 points during that stretch. He suffered an ankle injury in early February that caused him to miss three games.
An IUK recruit, Kretz scored 1,006 career points and was a two-time All-Area player.
HAYDEN MAIBEN, MACONAQUAH
Maiben and fellow All-Area player Brayden Betzner formed a terrific 1-2 punch in leading the Braves to an 18-6 record and a share of the Three Rivers Conference title.
Maiben, a 6-2 senior guard, scored a team-high 20.8 points, grabbed 4.8 rebounds and dished 2.7 assists. He was third in the area in scoring. He scored 25 or more points eight times, with a high of 30 vs. Cass.
An efficient scorer, Maiben shot 53.6% from the field overall, 38.1% from 3-land and 83.5% from the free-throw line.
A three-time All-Area player, Maiben scored 1,194 career points.
JAKE SKINNER, CARROLL
Skinner provided inside-outside play for the Cougars, who won HHC, sectional and regional titles during a 24-2 season. The 6-4 junior forward averaged 14.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He was first on the team in rebounding and second in both scoring and assists.
Skinner scored a season-high 31 points vs. Frankfort. He scored a team-high 17 points in the Cougars’ upset of No. 1-ranked Monroe Central in the Lapel Regional final.
Skinner is a two-time All-Area player. He made the third team as a sophomore.
NOLAN SWAN, TIPTON
Swan helped the go-go Blue Devils score 64.5 points. The 6-0 sophomore point guard scored 16.7 points, dished an area-best 5.2 assists and took 2.1 steals.
A proficient 3-point shooter, Swan canned four or more triples in nine different games. For the season, he made 75 triples on 46.6% accuracy, figures that ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the area. He also was first in free-throw accuracy (91.5%).
Swan scored a season-high 28 points vs. Taylor and had 10-assist games vs. Tri-Central and Danville.
THIRD TEAM
BRAYDEN BETZNER, MACONAQUAH
Betzner teamed with fellow All-Area player Maiben to fuel the Braves’ explosive attack. Maconaquah scored 66.6 points, which ranked No. 1 in the area and No. 22 in the state.
A 6-0 senior guard, Betzner scored 17.4 points and dished 2.4 assists. He made a team-best 61 3-pointers on 38.4% accuracy. He ranked third in the area in triples.
He scored a season-high 30 points in a memorable victory over Tipton. The Braves trailed 21-0 before roaring back for a 74-66 win.
Betzner closed his Brave career with 1,009 points and 193 3-pointers.
TYSON GOOD, CASS
Good scored a team-high 15.8 points for the Kings, who went 13-12 with a Class 2A sectional runner-up finish. The 6-6 junior guard/forward also contributed 4.3 rebounds, a team-high 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals.
Good scored a season-high 31 points vs. Pioneer and also had 30-point games vs. Pioneer and Southwood. He had a season-high eight assists in an upset of Western.
LEVI MAVRICK, EASTERN
Mavrick scored 18.3 points for the Comets, who finished 8-13. The 5-10 senior guard drilled 71 3-pointers on 37% accuracy. He finished second in the area in 3-point makes. For his Comet career, he made 187 3-pointers.
Mavrick also offered 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
MATTHEW ROETTGER, PERU
Roettger did a little bit of everything for Peru, which went 20-3 and won a share of the TRC title and won the Sectional 20 title.
The 6-1 sophomore guard/forward scored 12.9 points, grabbed 6.3 rebounds and dished 2.8 assists — all second best on the team. But his biggest impact might have come on defense where he took an area-best 3.5 steals.
The perfect example of Roettger’s all-around impact was Peru’s game vs. Northfield. He scored 10 points, took 11 steals, dished nine assists and grabbed six rebounds in Peru’s 72-34 win.
Roettger scored a season-high 22 points in Peru’s loss to Culver Academies in a Class 3A regional semifinal.
SHAYNE SPEAR, KOKOMO
Spear was a “glue guy” for the Class 4A Final Four Kats. The 6-2 junior guard/forward made a team-best 50 pointers and he averaged 9.3 points (third on team), 3.7 rebounds (second) and 2.9 assists (second). He proved adept at feeding All-Area MVP Bidunga in the post or for crowd-pleasing dunks.
Spear was instrumental in Kokomo upsetting Westfield 64-60 in the Logansport Regional final. With Kokomo trailing 49-42 early in the fourth quarter, he scored 11 points over the remaining 6:15. He finished with 17 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals. Earlier in the day, he had eight points, seven rebounds and four assists in the Kats’ 45-40 victory over Fort Wayne Snider in the semifinal round.
Spear also is an All-Area football player.
HONORABLE MENTION
Zavion Bellamy was another key part to Kokomo’s success. The 5-10 junior guard scored 9.3 points and dished a team-high 3.4 assists. ... Mitchell Dean emerged as a go-to option for Western. The 6-7 junior center scored 10.2 points and grabbed a team-high 6.1 rebounds. He shot 54.9% from the floor. ... Chris Huerta provided strong two-way play for Class 2A Final Four squad Carroll. The 5-8 sophomore guard scored 12.3 points, took 3.4 rebounds, dished 2.4 assists and took 1.4 steals. ... Bauer Maple ran the point for TRC co-champion Maconaquah and provided a well-rounded game. He scored 11.0 points and led the squad in rebounding (6.3), assists (3.7) and steals (2.3). ... Mekhi McGee enjoyed a breakthrough season for Taylor. The 6-1 junior guard averaged 14.1 points and added 5.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.9 steals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.