What does Flory Bidunga enjoy more, dunking the basketball or blocking a shot?
The Kokomo Wildkat basketball star laughed as he considered the question.
"Maybe dunking," he decided.
But blocking shots is enjoyable as well.
"I help my teammates when I do something like that. That's great," he said.
With Kokomo's season over, Bidunga sat down with the Tribune on Wednesday afternoon for his first extended interview. The 6-foot-10 sophomore center is an international student from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
So, Flory, what do you miss most from home?
"My family, but I think most African food," he said, adding a small pause before flashing another smile. "I kid. My family. I miss my family most."
Surprisingly, Bidunga is still relatively new to basketball. He shared the story of how he picked up the game three years ago.
"One day, we were going shopping with my mom back home, we were going to buy some clothes for me, and one guy who was tall saw us and asked my mom if I played basketball and my mom said no. He told my mom, 'He should be playing basketball.' I think I started to play basketball a couple days after he told us to do that," he said.
Before basketball, Bidunga's sport of choice was soccer.
"I'm not bad in soccer," he said. "I started to play soccer when I was very young because it's a popular sport [back home]."
His position: "Attack, nine," he said, using the numeric term for center forward.
Now, Bidunga is a basketball player, and Kokomo is the beneficiary.
He was nothing short of outstanding in leading the Kats to a 20-8 record and Class 4A sectional and regional titles. Seemingly improving throughout the season, he averaged 17.5 points, 13.3 rebounds and 5.3 blocked shots per game and shot an amazing 78.7% from the field. He ranks No. 1 in the state in blocks and field goal percentage and No. 3 in rebounding.
"The experience was great for myself and for the team also," he said, crediting his teammates for helping him improve.
Bidunga was the focus for opposing teams as nearly all devoted heavy defensive attention to him in one form or another. He was the center of attention after games, too, as young fans flocked to him. Older fans loved him as well.
"Yes, that feels good because I do something for them and they're very [appreciative]," he said.
Bidunga's long list of accomplishments in his debut season included two triple-doubles: 32 points, 20 rebounds and 11 blocks vs. Richmond; and 30 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks vs. Lafayette Jeff in the Logansport Sectional championship. Another highlight was a 28-point, 24-rebound, seven-block performance vs. Fort Wayne Northrop.
Bidunga said his favorite games were "all the games we won" but the sectional final carried special meaning for him.
Jeff had beaten Kokomo during the regular season. Back home in Kinshasa, which is the capital city of the DRC, Bidunga's dad had viewed the first matchup online.
"Before the championship for sectional, I called my dad and said, 'We have a game and if we win, we get a trophy.' He said, 'Who we play?' I say, 'Lafayette Jeff' and he's like, 'Oh no, never mind. You're going to lose because they beat you before,'" Bidunga recalled with a smile.
"After the game, I called my dad and say, 'Poppa, we won.' He was so happy and said to say congratulations to your coach and to your teammates."
Kinshasa has an estimated population of 12 million and is the world's largest French-speaking urban area.
The DRC is a burgeoning basketball pipeline as Conogolese players are becoming more prevalent in the NBA and NCAA. Retired player Dikembe Mutumbo is perhaps the most famous. Currently, Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe is the NCAA's leading rebounder.
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is another example.
"He just started to play NBA, and he's like a young kid, I think he's 19 years old. I say, 'If he do it, I can do it too,'" Bidunga said.
As for Bidunga's favorite NBA player, he pointed to two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.
"I like how he plays. For me, nobody can stop him," he said.
Less than a year after Antetokounmpo won his first NBA title, Bidunga nearly led the Kats to a state title. Chesterton edged Kokomo 42-40 in the final four, leaving the Kats to look ahead to next season.
"It's simple: Win a state championship. That's what we want to do," Bidunga said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.