Gatorade on Wednesday announced the selection of Kokomo junior Flory Bidunga as its 2022-23 Indiana Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
The 6-foot-10 center averages 19.7 points, 13.4 rebounds, 4.4 blocked shots and 1.2 steals per game for the Kats, who are 22-4 and preparing for the Class 4A Michigan City Semistate on Saturday. Bidunga shoots an astounding 82% from the field.
Bidunga is ranked as the nation’s No. 4 recruit in the Class of 2024 by ESPN.com.
“One of the most physically imposing players in the entire country, Bidunga dominates the game with defense, finishing ability, rebounding and shot-blocking,” Paul Biancardi, National Recruiting Director for ESPN, said in Gatorade’s press release. “Over the course of his career, he’s improved his footwork and scoring skills. He runs the court with effort, moves well to defend ball screens and has shown himself to be an elite lob-catcher because of his frame and explosiveness.
"He’s special because he makes energy and hustle plays on a consistent basis.”
Gatorade’s award recognizes academics and character in addition to athletic excellence.
Bidunga carries a 3.41 GPA in the classroom and he has volunteered locally on behalf of the Haitian Environmental Support Program. He has also donated his time as a youth basketball coach.
Bidunga is the second Howard County player to win a Gatorade award in the last four years. Northwestern's Madison Layden was the Indiana Girls Basketball Player of the Year in 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.