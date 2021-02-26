The Kokomo boys basketball team’s furious comeback in the fourth quarter made South Bend Washington sweat Thursday night, but it wasn’t enough to climb out of a deep hole the Kats dug for themselves in the middle of the game.
After the teams tied 10-10 through the first quarter, Washington outscored Kokomo 39-22 in the middle quarters. Washington’s biggest lead was 21 points during the third quarter. The Panthers took a 17-point lead into the final stanza, then held on for a 63-59 victory over Kokomo at Memorial Gym.
“It’s hard to explain. It happens over and over again — the second quarter does us in,” Kokomo coach Bob Wonnell said.
Washington (5-16) put Kokomo in trouble with a 19-2 run in the first 5:27 of the second quarter to open a 29-12 lead after back-to-back 3-pointers by reserve Tyler Davis. Washington led 33-17 at halftime, then pushed the lead out to 49-32 after three quarters.
Kokomo (6-15) pressed for much of the fourth quarter and gave Washington problems. The Panthers had seven turnovers in the quarter and Kokomo got within four points at 59-55 with 1:20 left following a free throw by Patrick Hardimon, who had hit a 3-pointer less than a minute before that. Twice more Kokomo cut the lead to four points but couldn’t get the margin down to a single possession.
“I thought we fought pretty hard til the end of the game,” Wonnell said. “I thought if we would have played with the same intensity, regardless of situations or personnel, we probably could have done the same thing throughout the whole course of the game. But that’s been a broken record for us for two years now.
“If we could put as much focus sometimes into the things that help winning basketball games, instead of [things that] sometimes get us distracted or fall through some holes, or whatever it might be, we would be a really good team. You see flashes of brilliance at times, and then you see flashes of I don’t know what they’re playing for.”
Guards Jason Jones and Marcus Northern led SBW with 16 and 15 points respectively. Jason Dockery added nine points. Post player R.J. Oglesby led Kokomo with 14 oints on 6-of-8 shooting. Jackson Richards and Patrick Hardimon each scored 10. The Kats hurt their cause with 12 of 25 free throw shooting.
The Panthers established their lead with a high activity level and effective play for most of three quarters.
“I think we came out with a lot of energy early on and the guys were playing together, they were in tune, they were playing with passion and they were playing with a drive,” SBW coach Ryan Varga said. “They showed that they wanted to win.”
Washington was 21 of 36 from the field in the first three quarters. The Panthers were 5 of 10 from the field in the fourth quarter, but seven turnovers to Kokomo’s one put the Kats in the hunt.
“We don’t move our feet,” Wonnell said. “All we did was speed them up [with fourth-quarter pressure], and they got a little hurried and threw the ball away. When you’re playing teams like Fort Wayne North, Anderson, Muncie Central, the scouting report is the same: They don’t shoot as well as some other teams, so keep them out of the lane. For whatever reason it didn’t work out that way.”
Indeed, Washington thrived early by getting free inside the arc.
“We got a lot of open looks because we attacked the basket and shared the basketball,” Varga said. “I thought we did a better job the first half of actually getting to the basket.”
Kokomo guard Bobby Wonnell scored his only points on a short jumper in the third quarter, and immediately went down injured with a re-aggravation of an ankle injury that kept him out of the previous two games. He did not return.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.