Kokomo’s boys basketball team didn’t get the start it wanted, but got the finish it was seeking Friday night.
The Kats got off to a poor start, committing 10 turnovers in the first 10 minutes, and dug a big hole against Peru. Kokomo was much crisper in the second half, overcame a 12-point halftime deficit and nosed ahead to post a 47-44 victory over the visiting Bengal Tigers at Memorial Gym.
Peru (1-1) led 14-4 after one quarter, pushed its lead to 14 points in the second, and led 28-16 at halftime. With Savion Barrett leading the charge, Kokomo (2-1) stormed back in the second half, trailing just 36-33 after three quarters.
“We did nothing strategically different in the second half than we did in the first half, the only difference is we played with much more passion, much more effort, much less sulking about what you’re not getting versus what you think you should be getting,” Kokomo coach Bob Wonnell said.
“You dug yourself a hole and it could have been real easy to say, ‘Well, tonight was not our night,’ but they continued to fight.”
Barrett scored eight points for Kokomo in the third quarter and all 12 of his points came in the second half. Bobby Wonnell also scored 12 for the Kats, and hit a pair of key shots in the fourth quarter. With Kokomo knocking on the door of Peru’s lead, Bobby Wonnell hit a 3-pointer with 5:30 left to tie the game at 40. A minute later, his driving bucket gave Kokomo a 42-41 lead.
Peru tied the game at 42-all on a free throw by Kade Townsend with 3:36 left, but Kokomo took the lead for good on a key sequence. Torian Smith hit the first of two free throws, missed the second but Barrett snagged the rebound and scored his final points to put Kokomo up for good, 45-42, with 2:40 left.
“I think [the Kats] felt the momentum of the game a little bit,” Bob Wonnell said. “I think that our jump shots in the second half came off of penetration way more than lateral passing like we were doing in the first half where we got content to just move the ball around. For Peru, that’s exactly what they wanted. I was excited to see us be a little bit more hard-headed and aggressive [in the second half].”
Jackson Richards added nine points for Kokomo. R.J. Oglesby pulled down nine rebounds and Barrett six.
“Coach Wonnell, give him credit, got his team back into it,” Peru coach Eric Thompson said. “They hit the shots they needed and we missed some free throws. It’s tough to come into a place like [an] NCC [gym], Kokomo, and get to the line 27 times. When you’re that fortunate to do that, you’ve got to stick it to them and hit the shots and we did not.”
Peru got 13 points from Daunte Majors and 12 from Treyden Curtis. But Peru scored just 16 points in the second half and struggled at the line, connecting on 14 of 27 free throws. Peru’s effort was hurt when Townsend injured his shooting elbow on a fall in the first quarter. He returned in the second half but often held his right arm gingerly and finished 0 for 7 from the field and 1 for 6 from the line.
“It’s no moral victory for us,” Thompson said. “This was ours and we gave it away. Give the credit: When we handed it out there on a silver platter, Kokomo snatched it right up.”
