Kokomo guard Reis Beard puts up a shot as Chesterton forward Justin Sims defends during the Class 4A North Semistate on Saturday, March 19, at Lafayette Jeff's Crawley Center. Beard scored 10 points, including six in the fourth quarter, but the Trojans rallied to beat the Kats 42-40.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
top storyeditor's pick
BOYS BB: Kats fall to No. 1 Trojans in Class 4A final 4
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
LAFAYETTE — Kokomo's boys basketball team dominated fourth quarters against Fort Wayne Snider and Westfield in winning the Logansport Regional.
No. 1-ranked Chesterton flipped the script on Kokomo in the the Class 4A North Semistate on Saturday at Lafayette Jeff's Crawley Center.
Up 40-34 midway through the final quarter, the Wildkats failed to score again, and the undefeated Trojans took advantage to rally for a 42-40 win in front of a packed house.
"[The Trojans] do a good job, they defend well. We just couldn't find ways to score down the stretch when we needed to," Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said. "But I'm proud of our group. I don't think anyone in the state thought we'd be here."
1 of 87
Kokomo guard Reis Beard puts up a shot as Chesterton forward Justin Sims defends during the Class 4A North Semistate on Saturday, March 19, at Lafayette Jeff's Crawley Center. Beard scored 10 points, including six in the fourth quarter, but the Trojans rallied to beat the Kats 42-40.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Shayne Spear heads down the court with Chesterton's Owen Guest at his side. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Shayne Spear drives to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy looks for a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Reis Beard puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Shayne Spear looks for a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's student section cheers in between quarters. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Deundre Kirby gets his shot blocked by Chesterton's Justin Sims. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Flory Bidunga puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Shayne Spear throws a no-look pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Deundre Kirby puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Brandon Bennett puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Shayne Spear heads down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Deundre Kirby puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Reis Beard stays on Chesterton's Tyler Parrish. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Zion Bellamy puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Flory Bidunga is fouled by Chesterton's Travis Grayson at the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Flory Bidunga looks for a pass around Chesterton's defense. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Zion Bellamy heads down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy heads down the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Patrick Hardimon keeps the ball inbounds. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Shayne Spear looks to the basket for a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in semistate
1 of 87
Kokomo guard Reis Beard puts up a shot as Chesterton forward Justin Sims defends during the Class 4A North Semistate on Saturday, March 19, at Lafayette Jeff's Crawley Center. Beard scored 10 points, including six in the fourth quarter, but the Trojans rallied to beat the Kats 42-40.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Shayne Spear heads down the court with Chesterton's Owen Guest at his side. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Shayne Spear drives to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy looks for a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Reis Beard puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Shayne Spear looks for a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's student section cheers in between quarters. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Deundre Kirby gets his shot blocked by Chesterton's Justin Sims. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Flory Bidunga puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Shayne Spear throws a no-look pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Deundre Kirby puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Brandon Bennett puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Shayne Spear heads down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Deundre Kirby puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Reis Beard stays on Chesterton's Tyler Parrish. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Zion Bellamy puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Flory Bidunga is fouled by Chesterton's Travis Grayson at the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Flory Bidunga looks for a pass around Chesterton's defense. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Zion Bellamy heads down the court. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy heads down the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Patrick Hardimon keeps the ball inbounds. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Shayne Spear looks to the basket for a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kokomo's Zavion Bellamy throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
3-19-22 Kokomo falls to Chesterton 42-40 in the Class 4A North Semistate Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's defense was fantastic in holding Chesterton to 9-of-32 shooting (28.1%), the fourth time in five tournament games the Kats held their opponent to under 30% shooting, but the Trojans stayed in the game and eventually won it with 23-of-28 free-throw shooting. Eleven of their 13 points in the final quarter came at the line.
"We had some silly fouls late, but when you guard like that, you're going to have a chance to win and we had a shot to win at the end. It just wasn't our day, I guess," Peckinpaugh said.
When Kokomo guard Reis Beard scored on a floater at 4:44, the Wildkats led the Trojans 40-34, and the Kats' halfcourt defense had the Trojans completely bottled up.
Twenty-three seconds later, the lead was gone in a dizzying turn of events.
Chesterton's Owen Guest hit both ends of a one-and-one at 4:37, Kokomo committed a turnover, Chesterton's Travis Grayson hit both ends of a double bonus after Kokomo committed a foul 40 feet away from the basket at 4:31, the Kats committed another turnover, and Grayson hit two more free throws at 4:21.
Just like that, it was a 40-40 tie and the Trojans had the momentum.
The Kats had three possessions with the score tied, but Patrick Hardimon missed a 3-pointer, Shayne Spear missed the front end of a one-and-one and Zion Bellamy missed a 3-pointer. The Trojans had two misses during that sequence — but they cashed in on their next possession.
Following a timeout at 1:07, the Trojans put the ball in Grayson's hands. The 5-foot-10 point guard attacked the lane at :45, but Kokomo center Flory Bidunga blocked his shot. The Trojans' Chris Mullen chased down the long rebound and Chesterton reset. As the clock went under :10, Grayson attacked the lane again, and this time drew Hardimon's fifth foul at :07. Grayson hit both free throws for the winning points.
Grayson scored a game-high 27 points. He made 15 of 16 free-throw attempts, including 9 of 10 in the fourth quarter.
Kokomo had a chance after Grayson's go-ahead free throws. Following a timeout, Spear drove to the basket and drew a foul in the act of shooting at :01, but he missed the front end. After intentionally missing the second, the Kats had one last chance when the rebound went out of bounds off Chesterton at :00.4, but Spear missed a desperation 3.
"We've been doing that all year. We've got tough kids," Chesterton coach Marc Urban said when asked about the Trojans turning the game in their favor. "Travis Grayson should be in the Mr. Basketball conversation, no doubt about it. He just stepped up. He's tough as nails. And guys made plays, they got some stops, hit some free throws, found a way to dig it out.
"Kokomo is really good. [Peckinpaugh] is doing a great job with them. They were hard to guard, they were hard to score on as well, so I feel very fortunate to come out with the victory."
The game was tight throughout. The first quarter saw both teams deal with jitters, and Bidunga's presence inside had the Trojans a little rattled. Kokomo led 6-4 at the end of the quarter. When Bidunga picked up his second foul at 6:08 of the second quarter and went to the bench, Chesterton seemed energized and the action picked up. The Trojans led 21-18 at halftime.
Kokomo scored the first seven points of the third quarter to take a lead it would keep until Chesterton's fourth-quarter rally. Hardimon and Bidunga both battled foul trouble in the second half, limiting their play.
The pace largely favored Kokomo, but the Kats committed 12 turnovers and the Trojans took advantage. They finished with a 13-5 edge in points off turnovers.
"We've played in a lot of different games. We've played where teams have stalled, where teams have tried to run us out of the gym, just a lot of different situations," Urban said. "Our guys didn't panic. They stuck with it and ground it out and got the win."
The Trojans (29-0) advance to face Indianapolis Cathedral in the Class 4A state title game next Saturday.
Bidunga led the Kats with 11 points and 10 rebounds, the 25th double-double of his amazing sophomore season. Beard scored 10 points, including all six of the Kats' points in the final quarter. Spear had six points and three assists.
Peckinpaugh, in his first season at Kokomo, had a young team. Kokomo had a senior-less semistate roster.
"We're going to keep getting better. Obviously it takes some luck to get here, but we'll have our chances to get back over the next few years," Peckinpaugh said.
Kokomo's tourney run and 20-8 record restored the roar to a program that had fallen on hard times with three straight losing seasons.
"It's a great group of kids. I wouldn't want to coach anywhere else, I wouldn't want to coach any other kids than the ones we have in our program," Peckinpaugh said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.