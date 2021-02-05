INDIANAPOLIS — Through three quarters Thursday night at Indianapolis Arsenal Tech, Kokomo’s boys basketball team looked in good shape. The Wildkats entered the final period with an eight-point lead and pushed it to nine with an early free throw from Dashaun Coleman.
From there, the Titans completely took over the ballgame.
Gabriel McQuay and Dayveon Turner dominated the final seven minutes of the game, spurring on a 26-5 run to give the Titans an 82-72 victory in North Central Conference play.
“I feel like there was a point where we started playing like them, taking quick shots, not valuing our possessions, and it got away from us a bit,” said Kokomo coach Bob Wonnell. “It just becomes very frustrating. You see all the hard work paying off early by trying to play a certain way, but we tend to get a bit worked up and start forcing stuff.”
The game could not have started off better for the Kats. Kokomo raced to a 10-2 lead in the first 2:20 of the game thanks to 3-pointers from Bobby Wonnell and R.J. Oglesby. The younger Wonnell scored seven in the quarter as Kokomo built a 25-18 lead after one. It was Kokomo’s season high for points in a quarter.
The Kats (3-12, 1-5 NCC) led by as much as 11 at 41-30 with 2:48 left in the first half. Jackson Richards scored 10 in the half and Kokomo had balance with four other players scoring at least five points in building a 43-38 lead at the break.
A pair of free throws from Richards and another 3 from Oglesby to start the second half put Kokomo in front by 10 at 48-38. But the Titans (7-7, 5-2) turned up their defensive pressure and began to hurry Kokomo. An 15-6 run allowed Tech to close within one at 54-53, but Kokomo was able to answer with an 8-0 run of its own to lead 62-53 with a minute left in the third.
“We’ve just gotta play,” Bob Wonnell said. “You’re talking about a season where we’ve only really got blown out twice and the rest of the games you can throw in a hat, but we’ve come up short in almost all of them. Scoring 72 points is a shootout for us, but we’re not playing the way we need to play to win games.”
After Kokomo led 65-56 on Coleman’s free throw with 7:21 left the wheels came completely off for the Kats. McQuay scored eight points, six from the line, to finish with 23. Turner also got loose in the fourth, connecting twice from long range to score 10 during Tech’s closing run.
Kokomo’s last lead was at 69-68 when Bobby Wonnell hit two free throws with 4:17 left. McQuay followed with a pair of free throws to give the Titans the lead for good, then Turner scored eight straight points, including two long triples, to push the lead from one to nine and effectively end the game.
“We only have ourselves to blame for sending McQuay to the line,” said Wonnell. “We were handchecking him all game and he is a 90% free throw shooter. At some point you’ve got to realize they are going to call that.”
Kokomo was led by Richards with 21. Oglesby also had a solid night with 16 and the younger Wonnell had 12.
The Kats will stay on the road with a trip to Tipton on Saturday afternoon.
