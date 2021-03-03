Kokomo guard Torian Smith looks to score inside against Logansport in a Class 4A Marion Sectional opening-round game Tuesday at Bill Green Arena. Smith scored 13 points as part of a strong all-around game in the Kats’ 53-48 win.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS BB: Kats outlast Berries, advance to face McCutcheon in semifinals
MARK SALUKE
For the Kokomo Tribune
MARION — Kokomo and Logansport stayed within striking distance of one another through all four quarters in Tuesday’s Class 4A Marion Sectional boys basketball opening round.
Not even when the Kats took the game’s biggest lead at nine points on Shayne Spear’s 3-pointer to make it 43-24 with 4:20 to play was the lead safe as the Berries rattled off an 8-0 run in response to get within 43-42 with 1:59 showing.
From there, Kokomo closed the game out strong as Torian Smith converted an and-one and R.J. Oglesby followed with a basket to make it 48-42 with 1:12 to play. With Logan forced to foul as time wound down, the Kats converted 5 of 8 free throws down the stretch to emerge with a 53-48 win.
3-2-21 Jackson Richards going up for a shot early in the game as Kokomo Wildkats defeat Logansport Berries 53-48 on Tuesday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-2-21 R. J. Oglesby shooting as Kokomo Wildkats defeat Logansport Berries 53-48 on Tuesday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-2-21 Preston Flowers pulls down a rebound as the Kokomo Wildkats defeat the Logansport Berries 53-48 on Tuesday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-2-21 Dashaun Coleman draws a foul from Malachi Pearson as the Kokomo Wildkats defeat the Logansport Berries 53-48 on Tuesday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-2-21 Torian Smith rebounding for the Kokomo Wildkats who defeat Logansport Berries 53-48 on Tuesday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-2-21 Dashaun Coleman slams into Jamien Piercefield while trying to drive the ball in as the Kokomo Wildkats defeat the Logansport Berries 53-48 on Tuesday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-2-21 Malachi Pearson gets shut down by Jackson Richards as Kokomo Wildkats defeat Logansport Berries 53-48 on Tuesday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-2-21 Shayne Spear puts up the last point to seal it for the Kokomo Wildkats who defeat the Logansport Berries 53-48 on Tuesday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-2-21 Noah Lange going for a shot but is blocked by R.J. Oglesby as Kokomo Wildkats defeat Logansport Berries 53-48 on Tuesday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-2-21 Garrett Barron drives in but Kokomo Wildkats defeat Logansport Berries 53-48 on Tuesday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-2-21 Grayson Long pulls in a rebound but Kokomo Wildkats defeat Logansport Berries 53-48 on Tuesday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-2-21 Garrett Barron pulls in the ball while being fouled by Patrick Hardimon as the Kokomo Wildkats defeat the Logansport Berries 53-48 on Tuesday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo guard Torian Smith looks to score inside against Logansport in a Class 4A Marion Sectional opening-round game Tuesday at Bill Green Arena. Smith scored 13 points as part of a strong all-around game in the Kats' 53-48 win.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
3-2-21 Dashaun Coleman draws a foul from Malachi Pearson as the Kokomo Wildkats defeat the Logansport Berries 53-48 on Tuesday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-2-21 Jackson Richards going up for a shot early in the game as Kokomo Wildkats defeat Logansport Berries 53-48 on Tuesday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-2-21 R. J. Oglesby shooting as Kokomo Wildkats defeat Logansport Berries 53-48 on Tuesday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-2-21 Preston Flowers pulls down a rebound as the Kokomo Wildkats defeat the Logansport Berries 53-48 on Tuesday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-2-21 Dashaun Coleman draws a foul from Malachi Pearson as the Kokomo Wildkats defeat the Logansport Berries 53-48 on Tuesday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-2-21 Torian Smith rebounding for the Kokomo Wildkats who defeat Logansport Berries 53-48 on Tuesday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-2-21 Dashaun Coleman slams into Jamien Piercefield while trying to drive the ball in as the Kokomo Wildkats defeat the Logansport Berries 53-48 on Tuesday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-2-21 Malachi Pearson gets shut down by Jackson Richards as Kokomo Wildkats defeat Logansport Berries 53-48 on Tuesday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-2-21 Shayne Spear puts up the last point to seal it for the Kokomo Wildkats who defeat the Logansport Berries 53-48 on Tuesday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-2-21 Noah Lange going for a shot but is blocked by R.J. Oglesby as Kokomo Wildkats defeat Logansport Berries 53-48 on Tuesday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-2-21 Garrett Barron drives in but Kokomo Wildkats defeat Logansport Berries 53-48 on Tuesday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-2-21 Grayson Long pulls in a rebound but Kokomo Wildkats defeat Logansport Berries 53-48 on Tuesday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
3-2-21 Garrett Barron pulls in the ball while being fouled by Patrick Hardimon as the Kokomo Wildkats defeat the Logansport Berries 53-48 on Tuesday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kokomo guard Torian Smith looks to score inside against Logansport in a Class 4A Marion Sectional opening-round game Tuesday at Bill Green Arena. Smith scored 13 points as part of a strong all-around game in the Kats' 53-48 win.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
3-2-21 Dashaun Coleman draws a foul from Malachi Pearson as the Kokomo Wildkats defeat the Logansport Berries 53-48 on Tuesday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
“We just played hard,” Kokomo coach Bob Wonnell said. “It’s not a question of really playing better. We just played harder and our athletes outperformed them. We had an athletic advantage and I think we did what we’re supposed to do.”
The Kats’ victory avenged a 51-44 regular season loss to the Berries on Jan. 8 and sets up a rematch with No. 9-ranked McCutcheon in Friday’s second semifinal. The Mavericks (16-3) topped the Kats (7-16) 69-65 in OT on Dec. 11. No. 8 Lafayette Jeff outlasted Marion 83-74 in Tuesday’s opener and will square off with Harrison (12-10) in Friday’s opening semifinal.
“We match up pretty well with McCutcheon,” Wonnell said. “We play them tough. Hopefully we can hit some more shots from the outside because they will play a 2-2-1 and a 2-3 zone and when they play man it looks a little bit like a 2-3 zone. Right now, we’re not the world’s best shooting team. We’ve just got to continue what we did [Tuesday], move the basketball around and try to get some drives to set up jump shots.”
Logan (11-12) struggled from the field throughout the game, shooting 13 of 45 (29 percent) from the field.
“We’ve had a hard time the second half of the season putting the basketball in the basket,” Logan coach Drew Schauss said. “It’s not a lack of these kids putting in the effort and time, it’s just sometimes the ball doesn’t fall in. But what’s kept us in all these games is our defense and I think that showed [Tuesday] as we made that little run there at the end.”
Both squads struggled early, combining for more fouls (nine) than points (six) over the first eight minutes as neither team hit a field goal and Kokomo led 4-2 after one quarter.
Logan shot 0 of 7 in the first quarter while Kokomo was 0 of 8.
The Berries’ Jamien Piercefield hit the game’s first field goal and gave Logan its first lead at 5-4 to start the second period. From there, the second quarter featured three more lead changes and a pair of ties, with Kokomo holding an 18-14 lead at the half.
Garrett Barron hit a pair of free throws and followed that with a deuce to give Logan its final lead at 29-28 with 2:05 to play in the third quarter. Kokomo responded with a 6-0 run to close the period with a pair of free throws from Oglesby and baskets from Jackson Richards and Smith to take a 34-39 lead heading into the fourth.
Logan closed the gap late with solid defensive pressure.
“The ball bounced our way and we made some shots and guys made some really good defensive plays,” Schauss said. “There weren’t a lot of holes in their defense and we weren’t shooting really well but at the end of the day with that run at the end you give yourself the chance to be in a position to win the game and they just made more winning plays down the stretch.”
Oglesby scored 19 points to lead the Kats. Torian Smith netted 13 with an all-around strong game.
“The best player on the court [Tuesday] was Torian Smith,” Wonnell said. “He dominated the game and we didn’t run one single play for him and he never gets upset about that. He just goes out there and plays and makes plays for all of his teammates. You talk about who made spurts and who made things happen for us and just about every time it was Torian.”
Malachi Pearson led Logan with 19 points and Piercefield added 11. Logan’s senior class included Pearson, Piercefield and Barron, as well as Carter Davis and Juan Perez, who Schauss applauded.
“Malachi was one of the best scorers in the area and the [North Central] Conference. He did a great job scoring at all three levels. Carter and Garrett as big guys did a great job controlling the paint, rebounding, were energy guys all the time and played their butts off. Piercefield did an unbelievable job, hit threes, did a great job. Then you’ve got Juan Perez, just a great teammate, a great guy to have around.”
In Jeff’s victory over Marion in the opener, Brooks Barnhizer led the Bronchos with 27 points. The Giants’ Jalen Blackmon, in his high school finale, had 55 points.
