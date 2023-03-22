INDIANAPOLIS — Kokomo boys basketball coach John Peckinpaugh heard from plenty of family and friends after the Kats punched their ticket to the State Finals by winning the Class 4A North Semistate on Saturday at Michigan City.
The No. 5-ranked Kats beat Fort Wayne Wayne 73-51 in the semifinal round and then topped No. 2 Penn 58-57 in a thrilling final.
Kokomo (24-4) has a date with No. 1 Ben Davis (32-0) in the Class 4A title game Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
“Got a lot of text messages, a lot of phone calls from a lot of people who have helped me over my career. It’s been pretty fun,” Peckinpaugh said Monday during a media session following an IHSAA meeting at the fieldhouse. “My uncle [Rick Peckinpaugh] coached at McCutcheon and he got here once. He called me on Sunday morning and he said, ‘Enjoy it, don’t dive into it right away. You’re in the final two. You’ll have all week to prepare, but use this next 36 hours to enjoy what you’ve done so far.’ I’ve tried to listen to that advice and let all the congratulations soak in.”
That said, Peckinpaugh dove in somewhat Sunday as he watched two Ben Davis games.
“We know it’s going to be a tough task,” he said. “We like our group, we think we can play with anybody in the state, but we understand they’re a really good team and we’re going to have to do some things differently than we did in the first meeting.”
Ben Davis beat Kokomo 58-51 on Dec. 3 in the Sneakers for Santa Showcase at Brownsburg. The Kats opened the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 48-46 lead, but the Giants responded with six straight points to regain the lead.
Two stats from that game stood out: Kokomo’s 16 turnovers and Ben Davis’ 21 offensive rebounds. The Giants finished with a 13-7 advantage in points off turnovers and a 14-4 edge in second-chance points. Kokomo star center Flory Bidunga fouled out with 2:22 left and the Kats trailing 52-48.
“We turned the ball over too much,” Peckinpaugh said. “We’re going to talk a lot this week about really valuing each possession and trying to get a good look each time down the floor. We didn’t have Shayne Spear that first game, he was out with a knee injury. He’s usually a guy that, when they turn up the [defensive] heat like they’re going to, he can calm our guys down, get everything settled down and get us into what we need to be in.”
Spear has been outstanding during the Kats’ tourney run. He is averaging 16.4 points and 5 assists over the five games so far.
“I know Spear didn’t play the first time that we played those guys and Flory got in foul trouble early, which was good for us. But I was proud of the way we played defense,” Ben Davis coach Don Carlisle said. “We were able to speed those guys up a little bit. As long as we can do what Ben Davis does, then I feel confident. I know it will be a task. I know [the Kats] are well coached and I know they’re going to come out [hungry].”
Carlisle said beating a team a second time is always a challenge.
“I think part of the reason we lost last year in [a regional final] to Cathedral was because we had just beat them. Those guys were playing with a chip on their shoulders and they had something to prove. That’s something I guard against all the time,” he said.
Ben Davis scores 66.3 points per game and holds opponents to 48.0 — against the state’s third-toughest schedule, according to Jeff Sagarin’s rankings.
Kokomo scores 63.0 and holds opponents 49.4.
One of the top matchups in the game will be Kokomo’s Bidunga vs. Ben Davis 6-9 center Zane Doughty. When the teams met back in December, Bidunga had 16 points, 17 rebounds and seven blocked shots. Doughty, a Valparaiso recruit, had 13 points and eight rebounds.
“Zane is physical. I don’t think there’s many bigs as physical as him,” Carlisle said. “He’s not as athletic as Flory, but he’s pretty athletic too so I think it will be a good matchup. We’re not going to let him play [Bidunga] by himself, for sure. He’s too good of a player for that. But I like our chances with Zane. He is a rim protector and he can score and try to get him into foul trouble again.
“And our guards can get downhill and try to get into his chest and things of the nature, try to make it tough on them if we can.”
Unlike Kokomo’s previous tournament opponents, Ben Davis does not have a go-to scorer. Rather, the Giants have an incredibly balanced team. Douughty scores a team-high 13.6 points, guard Clay Butler scores 10.5, guard Sheridan Sharp is at 9.5, guard K.J. Windham is at 9.1, forward Shaun Arnold is at 7.6 and guard Mark Zackery offers 6.2.
“They have a bunch of really good players,” Peckinpaugh said. “You can’t key on one guy because any of them are capable of going off. We’ll have to be solid in our principles in how we guard action and how we guard personnel. They’re a special team, but I like our group as well.”
Ben Davis is shooting for its fourth state title after previously winning in 1995, 1996 and 2017. Carlisle was a starter on the 1996 team.
Kokomo is going for its second state title and first since 1961.
“Kokomo is a special place when it comes to high school sports and especially basketball. It means so much to our community, it means so much to our school and student body. And it’s a fun group [of players]. It’s been a heck of a ride and we have one more game,” Peckinpaugh said.
IBCA HONORS BIDUNGA
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association named Bidunga its District 2 Player of the Week.
He had 31 points, 19 rebounds and eight blocked shots against Fort Wayne Wayne and 25 points, 22 rebounds (13 offensive) and five blocked shots against Penn.
