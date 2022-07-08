Kokomo’s boys basketball team won’t fly under the radar next season.
Sixteen weeks removed from a trip to the Class 4A Final Four, with all five starters and the entire rotation expected back, and with a breakout star creating waves nationally on the summer basketball circuit, Kokomo expects to be on every team’s radar when the season starts in November.
“The expectations are high this year — a little bit different than last year coming into the season,” Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said. “I don’t think anyone thought we’d be there [last season]. Different ballgame this year. We’re going to be the target every game this year. We have to make sure we’re at our best every night or we’re going to struggle.”
Kokomo didn’t have a senior in the primary rotation last season and returns en masse after a 19-8 campaign. Center Flory Bidunga will be a junior in the 2022-23 season after averaging 17.5 points, 13.3 rebounds and 5.3 blocks per game and shooting 78.7% from the floor last winter, topping the state in the latter two categories.
Bidunga seemingly improved throughout the season — and his rise has continued this summer. He has has created a buzz on the national AAU and camp circuit, and he is generating major college interest after being named to the first team of the prestigious NBPA Top 100 camp.
“He’s had a great summer with his AAU team and the camps he’s been to, and he’s had a great summer for us,” Peckinpaugh said. “He keeps focusing on getting better.”
Rising seniors Shayne Spear and Zavion Bellamy each averaged 9.3 points and combined for 6.3 assists. Even with the impact of the 6-10 Bidunga in the middle, the Wildkats are guard heavy and the emphasis this offseason is to get more physical, and open up the offensive options with better shooting.
“One thing that we really focused on this offseason is really hitting the weight room hard, getting our bodies where they need to be to compete at the highest level,” Peckinpaugh said. “We challenged our guys to get at least 500 shots up every day on their own, because if we get stronger and shoot better, we’ll be a tough team to beat no matter who we play in the state.”
Peckinpaugh added that the Kats could get better at late-game situations, but the chief focus has been on strength and shooting. Kokomo shot 33% from 3-point land last season and 59% from the free throw line.
Type Bidunga’s name into Twitter or elsewhere online where high school basketball recruits are mentioned and those searches will give a look at how much attention he’s generating this offseason. The international student from the Democratic Republic of the Congo is immersed in a basketball culture for the first time in his life and is thriving. His efficiency, finishing and defense are drawing raves.
“He’s only going to get better as he becomes more comfortable with the game and how we play here,” Peckinpaugh said. “The good thing about Flory is he doesn’t really realize how good he is and how good he can be. He keeps setting goals for himself and he keeps reaching those goals, which is a good thing. As long as he continues to work, he’s going to continue to get better.”
At the start of the offseason schedule, the Kats had two returning starters injured. That created an added benefit. Their limited time gave some less-experienced players time to step into larger roles.
“Look for some guys who played JV last year as sophomores to compete for some time and have the opportunity to compete for minutes, which should help us down the long run,” Peckinpaugh said.
Kokomo’s players learned how to deliver Bidunga the ball in scoring position last fall and winter and should be even more fluent at that this coming season.
“I think it’ll continue to get better as they continue to get comfortable playing together,” Peckinpaugh said.
The summer work for the entire team should sharpen Kokomo’s ability to play the way he envisions.
“I think you’ll see these guys continue to improve as they continue to buy into what we’re teaching,” Peckinpaugh said.
This week is the IHSAA moratorium week as players take a break from structured offseason play with their high school teams. It’s a pause in a busy schedule that’s seen the Kats together four times a week so far this summer. The Kats played in a league in Westfield where they got two games each Tuesday, and also attended two shootouts to face other opposition.
This month, Peckinpaugh said the team will focus on skill development and continue its weight program. The schedule will probably cut down to three gatherings per week to open up time for players who have AAU commitments, and time to simply enjoy summer.
The Wildkats aren’t setting specific goals just yet.
“We like to keep it pretty in-the-moment right now of getting better each day,” Peckinpaugh said. “Obviously, what we did last year is pretty special and it takes some luck to do what we did. If we keep the goal of getting better each day, we’ll have the chance to make another run when March rolls around.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.