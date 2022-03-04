Kokomo’s boys basketball team enters the postseason fray tonight when the Wildkats take on Harrison in the Class 4A Logansport Sectional’s second semifinal, at approximately 7:45 p.m.
Kokomo (16-7) had an opening-round bye. The Kats had a good sectional prep last week when they beat Arsenal Tech and Huntington North in a three-day span to close the regular season.
“I think just the confidence from how we played in those games will carry a lot of weight for us,” Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said. “Both really good opponents. Obviously Tech’s got an immense amount of talent and the ability to score points in a hurry and I thought our guys showed a lot of maturity and valuing possessions.
“Then you do a [180 with Huntington North], I don’t think we had an easy possession on either end of the floor and we had to grind it out and play a completely different style on a one-day prep. I was proud of how our guys handled that and responded.”
Harrison (18-6) is coming off a 75-65 victory over Marion in the opening round.
The Raiders beat the Kats 62-57 in a North Central Conference game on Jan. 14 at West Lafayette. The Raiders built a 39-20 lead before the Kats roared back to make it a fight to the finish.
“We’ve got to make sure we come out ready to play and play for 32 minutes,” Peckinpaugh said.
When the Raiders beat the Kats, they played without junior guard Ben Henderson, who averages 16.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He missed six games with an injury, but has been back since late January.
“He adds a dimension they didn’t have before. He really makes them a better team not just because he can score the ball, but he does a lot of things. He impacts the game in a lot of ways that makes it hard to take him out of the game,” Peckinpaugh said.
Jonah Lucas, a senior guard, leads the Raiders in scoring with a 19.6 average. He had 24 points against the Kats in the NCC game.
Kokomo is led by 6-foot-10 sophomore center Flory Bidunga, who averages 17.4 points, 13.5 rebounds and 5.3 blocks per game and shoots 76.6% from the field.
The Kats back Bidunga with scoring balance from junior guard Zavion Bellamy (9.4), junior forward Shayne Spear (9.2), freshman guard Zion Bellamy (7.6) and junior forward Patrick Hardimon (6.9). Zavion Bellamy led the Kats with 16 points in the regular season game against Harrison.
Lafayette Jeff (20-4) and Logansport (3-18) meet in the opening semifinal.
“We’ve got to play well,” Peckinpaugh said. “It’s always hard to win a sectional, but I think our guys are ready to go.”
• The IHSAA awarded Kokomo a forfeit win for its canceled game against Fort Wayne North. North had to cancel after being involved in a fight against Fort Wayne Northrop in a Feb. 15 game.
CLASS 3A
MAC SECTIONAL
At the Maconaquah Sectional, the semifinals feature Northwestern (9-10) vs. Benton Central (14-10) at 6 p.m. followed by Maconaquah (18-5) vs. No. 11-ranked Peru (18-2).
Northwestern is coming off a bye while the other three teams all posted opening-round wins: BC beat West Lafayette 43-30 in Tuesday’s lone game and Mac blasted defending sectional champion Twin Lakes 60-33 and Peru beat Western 47-35 in Wednesday’s games.
Northwestern and BC are Hoosier Conference teams, but they play in different divisions and have not crossed paths in crossover games. Their only meetings have come in three sectional games (2008, ‘09 and ‘16). Northwestern won all three.
The Mac-Peru game looks like a slugfest between arch-rivals. They split a pair of meetings during the regular season. First, Peru beat Mac 58-47 in the Miami County invite’s title game on Dec. 29 at North Miami. The Braves earned payback by beating the Bengal Tigers 71-54 in a key Three Rivers Conference game on Feb. 22 at Mac. That led to the teams sharing the TRC title.
NORWELL SECTIONAL
Eastern (8-12) faces No. 7-ranked Norwell (20-4) in the Norwell Sectional’s opening semifinal. Oak Hill (17-5) and Bellmont (13-10) are in the second semifinal.
During the regular season, Eastern and Norwell faced only two common opponents, Oak Hill and Wabash. Norwell beat both teams, while Eastern lost to both teams.
Norwell’s record is made all the more impressive by its 9-2 record against Class 4A teams. The two losses came against No. 1-ranked and unbeaten Chesterton and No. 4 Homestead.
Eastern and Norwell are first-time opponents.
CLASS 2A
WINAMAC SECTIONAL
After rocking Rochester 74-40 in the opening round, Lewis Cass (12-11) faces North Newton (10-11) in the Winamac Sectional’s opening semifinal. It’s the first meeting between the schools in at least 35 years, per John Harrell’s website.
While Cass and North Newton have similar records, the Kings played a considerably tougher schedule during the regular season.
The Kings’ opening-round victory was a rematch of the 2021 sectional final.
In the nightcap at Winamac, Rensselaer (10-12) faces the host Warriors (9-13).
WEBO SECTIONAL
At the Western Boone Sectional, No. 6-ranked Carroll (20-1) takes on Fountain Central (14-12) in the second semifinal, after Rossville (12-10) and Clinton Prairie (20-4) meet in the 6 p.m. opener.
Carroll had an opening-round bye. Fountain Central beat Seeger 51-46 in overtime for its fifth straight win. Carroll enters on an eight-game winning streak.
Carroll and FC last met in a 2017 sectional game. The Mustangs won 56-35.
TIPTON SECTIONAL
For the second straight round, Tipton is matched against an opponent it has dominated in recent years.
Tipton beat Taylor 61-48 in Tuesday’s opening round for its 26th straight win over the Titans. Now, Tipton (15-6) faces Sheridan (4-18) in the semifinal round. The Blue Devils have beaten the Blackhawks 17 straight times. The last meeting came in a 2020 sectional game.
Eastbrook (10-12) faces Madison-Grant (13-10) in the opening semifinal followed by Tipton-Sheridan.
