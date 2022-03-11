Kokomo’s boys basketball team is holding strong as one of the final 16 teams remaining in Class 4A.
For that, the Wildkats have their defense to thank.
Kokomo suffocated Harrison and Lafayette Jeff to win the Logansport Sectional, the Kats’ first sectional title since 2014.
The Kats held the Raiders to 29.8% shooting (17 of 57) in a 70-48 victory in the semifinal round and held the Bronchos to 25.5% shooting (14 of 55) in a 49-42 victory in the final. Kokomo center Flory Bidunga, the state’s leading shot blocker, anchors the defense.
“I think we’re playing well at the right time, obviously, and really starting to hit a peak defensively,” first-year Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said. “I think [defense is] what allowed us to be successful in the sectional. Whenever you hold teams below 30 percent, it puts you in great positions to win ballgames.”
Kokomo set the stage for the sectional with solid defensive efforts against go-go Arsenal Tech and deliberate Huntington North to close the regular season.
“I thought we’ve had the chance to be really good defensively all year,” Peckinpaugh said. “I think over the course of the season, our guys have learned to value details and what we try to execute during the game.”
Kokomo returns to the Berry Bowl on Saturday for the Logansport Regional. The Kats (18-7) face Fort Wayne Snider (18-7) in the opening semifinal at 10 a.m. Homestead (22-5) and Westfield (21-6) are in the second semifinal. The championship is at 8 p.m.
Kokomo and Snider are first-time opponents.
The Panthers beat Fort Wayne North (60-59), DeKalb (60-52) and Fort Wayne Northrop (72-69) to win the DeKalb Sectional.
“They’re an explosive offensive team,” Peckinpaugh said. “They have two really good guards [Karson Jenkins and Aiden Lambert] who can score it in a hurry. They’re going to get after us defensively and really try to speed us up. We’ll need to do a great job valuing the ball and valuing possessions and try to figure a way out to slow those two guys down.”
Jenkins, a 6-foot-1 senior, averages a robust 26.8 points per game and Lambert, a 6-3 senior, averages 20.9. No one else on the team averages more than 6.2.
Kokomo and Snider have faced two common opponents. Kokomo beat Marion 76-54 on Dec. 17; Snider beat Marion 80-79 in overtime on Feb. 25. The other common opponent is Northrop. Kokomo beat the Bruins 67-66 on Jan. 8 and Snider beat the Bruins twice (74-68 on Jan. 7, and 72-69 in the sectional).
Peckinpaugh is happy to have faced Northrop as he prepares for Snider.
“It’s a little bit different style [between the teams],” he said. “Snider’s guards shoot it a lot better than what Northrop’s guards do and [Northrop] has a little more size, but it definitely helped us prepare.”
Bidunga surely has Snider’s attention. The 6-10 sophomore shredded Jeff’s plans in the sectional final by recording 30 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocked shots. That was his second triple-double of the season. His other? Against Northrop.
Bidunga averages 17.9 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.5 blocks per game. The Kats complement Bidunga offensively with balance. Junior guard Zavion Bellamy scores 9.5 points, junior forward Shayne Spear scores 9.1, freshman guard Zion Bellamy offers 7.3 and junior forward Patrick Hardimon scores 6.5.
HOMESTEAD VS. WESTFIELD
The second semifinal features a pair of Mr. Basketball candidates and Purdue recruits in Homestead guard Fletcher Loyer (26.9 points per game) and Westfield guard Braden Smith (19 points, 6.1 assists).
Westfield is coming off the first sectional championship in school history, and the Shamrocks accomplished it in impressive fashion. Westfield took down No. 2-ranked Fishers, Hamilton Southeastern and No. 3 and defending state champ Carmel to win the Noblesville Sectional. Smith averaged 24 points and 8 assists per game, and knocked down 13 of 21 3-point attempts.
