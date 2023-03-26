INDIANAPOLIS — Shortly after the final buzzer sounded Saturday night ending Ben Davis’ victory over Kokomo in the Class 4A Boys Basketball State Championship, Kokomo seniors Shayne Spear and Patrick Hardimon shared a moment seated on the bench as the handshake line started.
“He’s meant a lot to me,” Spear said. “He’s my ride or die. I’ve been playing with him for about five years since I moved here. Him and Zay [Zavion Bellamy] and Deundre [Kirby] and all those seniors, we’re just all close together. They’re my brothers.”
What did he and Hardimon say to each other?
“There was nothing really said,” Spear said, “just crying.”
It was important for Spear to spend a moment with people he cares about, who also care about him — a classmate and teammate Hardimon immediately after the game, and then with family just as a few minutes later when he stood at center court to accept the Arthur L. Trester Mental Attitude Award.
The IHSAA’s Trester Award goes to a senior in the championship game, nominated by the school, who demonstrates excellence in mental attitude, scholarship, leadership and athletic ability.
“It meant a lot,” Spear said of the award. “I’m real big on keeping my composure and being mild-mannered. To have that mental attitude award, it means a lot to me.”
Spear demonstrated those attributes as he patiently talked with interviewers, friends and family after a difficult night that saw the Wildkats fall 53-41 to the Giants with a championship on the line. He was a key figure in getting Kokomo to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the State Finals, and the three-sport athlete has made an impact inside and outside the field of play.
“I think Shayne is just a big-time winner,” Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said. “You can tell what he does for the football team and what he does for our basketball program. You can’t undervalue him. He’s a special kid and he does a ton of stuff in the community, a really, really good student. He’s going to be really successful down the road.”
On court, Spear was Kokomo’s second leading scorer and has provided a lot of clutch moments the past two seasons. Last year’s road ended in the semistate, this season’s at state.
Off the floor, the IHSAA noted Spear’s work with the Kokomo Leadership Academy, as a Wildkat elementary school mentor, as part of Kats Together-Unified student advisory group, and as an upward basketball referee.
The son of Jason and Shelli Spear, he was also an All-State and All-North Central Conference football standout and will be back in action this spring for the track and field squad. The Trester Award includes a $1,000 check from the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever, which goes to the general scholarship fund at Kokomo High School in the name of Spear.
The final night of his basketball career ended with quiet moments, but it was load for an hour-plus before that. Kokomo’s fans turned out in force, occupying about a third of the arena and filling seats from the front row to the top of the upper deck.
“The crowd was crazy,” Spear said. “It’s always a crowd like this from Kokomo. The community loves us and always supports us through whatever. I appreciate Kokomo for that.
“The energy brings us more energy on the court. When things aren’t going our way and the crowd gets into it, it’s amazing.”
The Wildkats and Giants traded buckets early before Ben Davis took control to go up by as many as 14 points just after halftime. The Kats rallied in the third quarter, closing the gap to as few as three points, 36-33, at the end of the third quarter.
“It felt great, it felt like we were making a big, big run to try to turn this game around,” Spear said. “We just had some turnovers down the stretch that kind of killed us. But it’s all right — we came here, we fought, we gave everything we had.”
Kokomo returns juniors Flory Bidunga and Reis Beard from Saturday night’s starting lineup, and key reserve Karson Rogers is also a junior. Zion Bellamy, who missed the back half of the season due to injury, also returns.
“Those juniors are coming back, sophomores — we’ve got some great sophomores, talented sophomores,” Spear said. “I think the future is really bright.
“It’s going to help them greatly to have this experience.”
With the state title game over, the University of Findley football recruit closed the books on his Wildkat basketball career.
“It’s meant a lot to be a Wildkat,” Spear said. “This community is great, fans are great, school is great — teachers, administrators. I just love the city of Kokomo
“I’ve enjoyed it a lot really. These last two years with coach Peckinpaugh, it’s been amazing, it’s been a journey.”
