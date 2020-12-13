Kokomo’s boys basketball team beat Lebanon 66-53 Saturday night at Memorial Gym for its first win of the season.
The Wildkats (1-3) had a clean game offensively. They shot 25 of 48 (52.1%) from the field overall and 9 of 19 (47.4%) from 3-point range and they committed only seven turnovers.
Bobby Wonnell led the Kats with 17 points and four assists. R.J. Oglesby followed with 12 points, Jackson Richards had 10 points, Shayne Spear had nine and Dashaun Coleman had seven. Richards and Spear had three assists apiece.
Defensively, the Kats forced the Tigers (0-1) into 14 turnovers. Wonnell, Torian Smith and Patrick Hardimon had two steals apiece. Spear had two blocked shots.
The Kats led 15-11 after the first quarter, 32-29 at halftime and 46-38 after the third quarter.
Kokomo is scheduled to host Marion on Friday.
TAYLOR 55, SCECINA 43
Jalen Harris scored 17 points, Josh Bowman backed him with 12 points and Taylor handled Scecina Memorial 55-43 for its first win of the season.
Up 9-5 after the first quarter, the visiting Titans outscored the Crusaders 12-0 in the second quarter to build a 21-5 halftime lead. The Titans were up 34-15 after the third quarter.
“Really proud of our guys playing on short notice, traveling to Indianapolis night after a tough, physical game with Cass [on Friday],” Taylor coach Dennis Bentzler said. “They were big inside and extremely athletic on the perimeter. I thought for the first time this year we played with that blue-collar mentality on both ends of the floor.”
Taylor (1-3) outrebounded Scecina (1-2) by an impressive 42-23 margin. Nathan Keene had 13 rebounds, Kaiden Blane had nine boards, Makhi McGee had six and Harris had five.
Another difference was free throws. Taylor went 20 of 34 at the line while Scecina was just 2 of 3.
“Good to get that first win, now we get a little healthier and a week to prepare for our first conference game versus Delphi on Friday at home,” Bentzler said.
CASS 54, FRANKFORT 46
Tyson Good scored 21 points to lead Cass past visiting Frankfort.
Also for the Kings (4-2), Tristin Miller had 15 points, six rebounds and four steals and Tyson Johnson had nine points, four rebounds and four assists. Carson Vest chipped in four points and four boards before suffering a gash on the back of head while trying to take a charge early in the third quarter. He did not return.
Tied 19-all at halftime, the Kings outscored the Hot Dogs 17-11 in the third quarter. From there, the Kings protected the lead in the final quarter, with Miller scoring 11 points.
“I thought Tristin Miller and Tyson Good did a great job sparking us on the offensive side of the ball and Tyson Johnson showed a gritty [defensive] effort to stop Frankfort’s top players,” Cass coach Kyle Johnson said. “We need to continue to work on starting better and eliminating our high turnovers spurts as well as having a poor quarter on the defensive glass. A great team win on senior night, but still many areas we can improve.”
Cass hosts Tipton on Friday to begin Hoosier Conference East Division play.
E. HANCOCK 62, TC 53
Tri-Central led 17-13 after the opening quarter, but Eastern Hancock outscored the visiting Trojans 35-14 over the middle two quarters to take the game by the throat.
Jake Chapman led the Trojans (0-2) with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Mason Pickens had 10 points and six rebounds and Holden Rayl had eight points and six rebounds.
Chapman was 9 of 13 from the field, but TC’s other players combined to make just 9 of 30 shots.
Silas Spaulding led the Royals (2-0) with 18 points.
SHENANDOAH 82, TIPTON 48
Class 2A No. 4-ranked Shenandoah lived up to its lofty ranking against visiting Tipton. The Raiders raced to a 22-11 lead by the close of the opening quarter. The Blue Devils closed to within eight at halftime, but the Raiders won the third quarter 21-11 to break the game open.
The 1-2 punch of Michael Howard and Jakeb Kinsey led the Raiders (3-0) with Howard scoring 24 points and Kinsey scoring 23. Howard was a crisp 9 of 10 from the field.
Mylan Swan led Tipton (1-1) with 18 points and Nolan Swan backed him with nine points.
OAK HILL 73, MACONAQUAH 67, OT
Maconaquah built a 19-point lead in the third quarter before Oak Hill began its comeback.
“We gave up some easy buckets and had too many turnovers that allowed the momentum to shift towards Oak Hill,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said. “From then on, we didn’t handle the adversity like we should have. We became more tentative as the game got closer.”
Oak Hill roared to a six-point lead in the fourth quarter before Maconaquah had a comeback of its own. Brayden Betzner hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime. But the Golden Eagles regained control in the extra session.
Hayden Maiben led the Braves (1-1) with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Feenix Kile scored 18 points and Betzner had 17 points. Nolan Kelly dished eight assists and took eight rebounds to go with four points.
The Braves host Tipton on Tuesday for their home opener.
EASTERN GAME PPD.
Eastern’s game against Southwood was postponed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.