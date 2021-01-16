Kokomo’s boys basketball team was hoping to break a five-game losing streak when it hosted Harrison on Friday night at Memorial Gym.
It didn’t happen.
Instead, things went from bad to worse with a disastrous second quarter.
Harrison opened the quarter with a 19-0 run to turn a one-point lead into a commanding 31-11 advantage and the Raiders cruised from there to a 75-62 win in North Central Conference play.
Harrison (6-4, 1-2 NCC) outscored Kokomo 24-7 in the quarter for a 36-18 halftime lead.
“The second quarter, we just didn’t play very well and then things started to snowball or crumble a little bit,” a dejected Kokomo coach Bob Wonnell said. “Instead of fighting for each other or coming together, we started bickering with each other. For a team with seven seniors and guys who have as much experience as we have, you can’t keep doing this stuff.”
The quarter was nothing short of ugly for the Kats. Harrison’s run spanned 6:30 of the quarter and Kokomo looked completely dispirited as the Raiders made play after play.
Harrison made 9 of 15 shots in the quarter while Kokomo was 3 of 10 with eight turnovers. The Raiders scored 12 points off turnovers and attacked the offensive glass for five second-chance points.
Kokomo (2-9, 1-3) showed better life in the second half and outscored Harrison 17-15 in the third quarter and 27-24 in the final quarter — but the damage was done. The Kats came no closer than nine in the second half and that came in the game’s final minute.
“We made a few adjustments [at halftime] and I do credit the guys that played in the second half. I thought they played very hard, I thought they played like they cared for their school and wanted to win for their school. That should be a no-brainer,” Wonnell said.
Wonnell pointed to a lack of role acceptance as the Kats’ biggest issue.
“When your record is 2-9, it doesn’t look like it’s small things, but it is small things. The difference between winning teams and losing teams is who does the small things precisely and sometimes we’re not willing to do those types of things,” he said.
Twice in the third quarter, Kokomo closed to within 11 with possession of the ball, but the Kats missed a shot down 38-27 and committed a turnover down 40-29. The Raiders led 51-35 at the end of the quarter.
In the final quarter, the Kats closed to within 10 at 56-46 with 5:19 left and 61-51 with 2:50 left, but the Raiders kept control in the quarter by hitting 16 of 20 free throws. Kokomo’s Bobby Wonnell hit three free throws with :44 left to make it 71-62 — but the Raiders hit two free throws one second later to bump it back to a double-digit lead.
Ben Henderson led the Raiders with 21 points and eight rebounds. He made 7 of 8 free throws in the final quarter. Jonah Lucas backed him with 20 points and Bryant Smith had 14.
Jackson Richards and Shayne Spear led the Kats with 14 points apiece, Bobby Wonnell had 12 and Dashaun Coleman had 11. Coleman provided a spark in the second quarter with his attacking drives.
