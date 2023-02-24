Kokomo’s boys basketball team is peaking at the right time.
Kokomo beat Anderson 69-52 last Friday to win the North Central Conference title and push its winning streak to 11 games. That’s the best win streak by a Wildkat team since the 2012-13 team opened 12-0.
“I think this last half of the season, we’ve played really well,” Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said. “That’s what we wanted our first half of the season to do, to get us ready for this point. With the competition we played early on, it showed us some weaknesses that we needed to work on. It gave us the ability to improve.
“I think our guys are all bought in at the right time of the year, heading in the right direction.”
Kokomo (18-4) closes the regular season tonight with a visit to Huntington North (8-14). From there, the Kats will turn their attention to Sectional 7. The Kats drew a first-round bye and will face the Lafayette Jeff-Harrison winner on Friday, March 3. The sectional is at Kokomo.
Peckinpaugh sees Huntington North as a good opponent leading into the sectional.
“Coach [Craig] Teagle does a really good job with all of his teams. They’re going to make you defend. We’re going to see a lot of really good motion and screen action from them, which will be good for us with the possibility of playing Jeff or Harrison,” Peckinpaugh said.
“They’re going to pack it in on us on defense, really make it hard for us to get paint touches. We’re going to need to value possessions because it will be a lower-possession style of game.”
Huntington North averages 40.5 points per game and allows 46.4. Kokomo scores 61.0 and allows 48.7.
“Obviously after [tonight], it’s a new season, it’s what we’ve been working toward all year,” Peckinpaugh said.
“I’ll never be mad about getting a bye. It’s just one less game you have to win,” he added. “Obviously it will give us all week to prepare. I’m a big fan of practice so we’ll get one more practice next week than the team we’ll play on Friday night which will be a good thing for us. We’ll attack it like every other week and just try to get better each day.”
CARROLL AT EASTERN
Class 2A No. 10-ranked Carroll can extend its Hoosier Heartland Conference reign with a victory over Eastern tonight. It’s the regular-season finale for both teams.
The Cougars are 6-1 in the HHC. Taylor is in the clubhouse with a 7-1 record. If Carroll matches Taylor at 7-1, the Cougars would take the title based on their head-to-head victory over the Titans. That tiebreaker is new to the conference this season.
The Cougars won the HHC outright in 2022 and shared the title in 2021.
Carroll (18-4 overall) is 10-1 over its last 11 games with the lone loss coming against Class 4A school Lafayette Jeff. Eastern (10-11, 5-2 HHC) has gone in the other direction — the Comets have lost seven of their last eight games.
Still, Carroll coach Adam Tussinger expects Eastern’s best shot.
“Over at Eastern, we haven’t played well there recently. I think the last time we won there was in the 2014-15 season,” he said. “Eastern is a solid team. They have played a lot of our conference opponents very tough. It’s going to be a battle. We can’t go in there expecting them to roll over because they’re going to be ready to play and we’re going to have to earn it.”
TAYLOR AT ALEX
Taylor (16-5) visits Alexandria (8-14) to close the regular season. Alex is mired in a five-game losing streak.
If the Titans win, they’d reach 17 wins in a season for the first time since the 1998-99 team posted a 17-5 record. The 1999-2000 team holds the school record for wins with 21.
Following a 12-0 start, Taylor has gone 4-5, four of the losses coming by six points or less.
AROUND THE AREA
In Three Rivers Conference finales, Maconaquah (14-7, 5-3 TRC) hosts Rochester (11-8, 5-3), and Peru (14-6, 6-2) visits Wabash (15-6, 4-4).
In non-conference games, Cass (14-7) hosts Lafayette Central Catholic (12-10), and Tri-Central (6-16) hosts Northfield (6-15).
