WALTON — Led by a career game from R.J. Oglesby, Kokomo’s boys basketball team rolled to a 75-48 victory over Lewis Cass on Saturday night.
The 6-foot-6 junior forward recorded a double-double of 21 points and 13 rebounds to help the Wildkats snap a four-game losing streak.
“We moved the ball. I thought we played hard, I thought we played together,” Kokomo coach Bob Wonnell said. “We weren’t worried about who was the leading scorer or who was this, that or the other. I thought R.J. Oglesby was fantastic. He ran the floor harder than we’ve ever seen him run. And conversely he got a lot of nice baskets. We ended up with 19 assists which is a season-high for us.”
Oglesby added four blocked shots, four steals and three assists to go with his double-double.
“He’s a heck of a basketball player and he’s a heck of a kid. I love R.J. Oglesby,” coach Wonnell said. “Hopefully that’s something that just tips his iceberg and he realizes how good he can be.
“Hopefully this can inspire us to go harder in practice, have a great week Monday through Wednesday next week and then have two good games.”
Also for Kokomo (6-11), Jackson Richards had 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, Shayne Spear had 12 points and four assists, Bobby Wonnell had 11 points and four assists and Savion Barrett and Ta’Shy Stewart added six points apiece.
The Kings (9-6) had a good start, jumping out to a 14-10 lead after one quarter. They were within striking distance at halftime down just 29-21.
But they went cold from the field in the second half as the Kats built a 53-30 lead after three quarters and leading by as many as 30 late.
The Kings shot just 31% from the field for the game, including 4 of 18 from 3-point range (22%). They weren’t much better from the foul line either (6 of 20, 30%).
“We just had a poor shooting night and a night where shots we normally take weren’t falling,” Cass coach Kyle Johnson said. “Kokomo did a heck of a job in transition and we didn’t do near as well as I wanted to in transition. I told them about it, but I don’t think I did a good enough job stressing they’re a really good team in transition. They know how to finish.
“It’s a great game for us as far as competition. If we’re able to continue playing to the end of the season, that’s the kind of speed and ability that we’re going to see. I like having those guys on our schedule, I don’t like how it turned out, but I still think we took a step in the right direction. It wasn’t a W, but playing against strong competition, guys with strong strength of schedule is a positive for us.”
Easton Good had 22 points and five boards to lead the Kings. Tyson Johnson scored seven points, Gabe Eurit had six, Tyson Good had four points and five boards and Austin Holt pulled down eight boards to go with three points.
The Kings thought they had the athletes to maybe knock off the Wildkats this year but it wasn’t in the cards on Saturday night.
“Cass is having a really good season. Coach Johnson is doing a really good job,” coach Wonnell said. “Both the Good boys are really, really good players. The coach’s son is really, really good. They’ve got a bright future.”
