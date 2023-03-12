...SNOW ACCUMULATION UP TO AN INCH WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS
THIS MORNING..
The snow will move off to the east toward daybreak. An inch and
locally higher amounts in bands are possible. The snow will mainly
accumulate on on grassy and elevated surfaces. Warm ground
temperatures will limit the overall impact of the snow.
However, localized slick spots on roads, bridges, and other
surfaces may cause travel issues into the morning hours.
Use caution if traveling tonight. Slow down, drive carefully, and
allow extra time to reach your destination.
Lewis Cass players Haden McClain (2) and Luke Chambers (24) along with their teammates celebrate after the Kings beat North Judson 62-51 in a Class 2A regional on Saturday, March 11, at North Judson.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS BB: Kings beat Bluejays for regional title
BEAU WICKER
For the Kokomo Tribune
NORTH JUDSON — True road game for a regional championship, no problem for the Lewis Cass Kings.
The Kings put together a dominant second half to record a 62-51 win at North Judson on Saturday at The Bluejays Nest to win a Class 2A regional title.
It was the Kings’ (19-7) first regional championship since 2014 and third all-time.
To do so they had to knock off a Bluejays (23-4) team that ran the table in HNAC play this year and entered 13-1 on their home court. The Kings also had to overcome a 22-15 halftime deficit.
1 of 59
Lewis Cass players Haden McClain (2) and Luke Chambers (24) along with their teammates celebrate after the Kings beat North Judson 62-51 in a Class 2A regional on Saturday, March 11, at North Judson.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Luke Chambers shoting under the basket as Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kelson Jordan and Keaton Lewellen up for a rebound as Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Tyson Good shooting a 3 pointer as Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
L.J. Hillis puts up his first 2 pointer as Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Trey Johnson rebounding after a missed NJ-SP shot as Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Luke Chambers rebounding a Cass shot as Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Haden McClain breaks away on a Cass steel for 2 as Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Regional BB: Cass wins their 2A Championship
1 of 59
Lewis Cass players Haden McClain (2) and Luke Chambers (24) along with their teammates celebrate after the Kings beat North Judson 62-51 in a Class 2A regional on Saturday, March 11, at North Judson.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Luke Chambers shoting under the basket as Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Kelson Jordan and Keaton Lewellen up for a rebound as Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Tyson Good shooting a 3 pointer as Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
L.J. Hillis puts up his first 2 pointer as Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Trey Johnson rebounding after a missed NJ-SP shot as Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Luke Chambers rebounding a Cass shot as Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Haden McClain breaks away on a Cass steel for 2 as Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Cass beats North Judson-San Pierre 62-51 in their Class 2A Regional on Saturday, March 11, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
“I think it was senior leadership and perseverance,” Lewis Cass coach Kyle Johnson said. “Tyson Good decided that he wasn’t going out this way. He hit some big shots, was a good facilitator, played defense. Luke Chambers was a beast inside. They had to change their whole game plan to guard him. They did a decent job with it. But I thought it was a very unselfish game all the way around. Defensively I was very proud of them. We gave up 51 points but it’s hard to hold any team down in this kind of atmosphere.”
Good scored 19 of his game-high 22 points in the second half to lead the Kings.
Cass struggled against North Judson’s 2-3 zone in the second quarter when the Kings were held to just three points and were outscored 11-3 to fall into a seven-point halftime deficit.
But the Kings gathered at halftime and regrouped.
“It looked wide open and we were being very passive against it,” Johnson said of the Bluejays’ zone. “So we just started talking about attacking gaps and getting that ball moving and we did a little bit better. We were getting some middle touches. I’m speechless for these kids. I’m so proud of the seniors, so proud of this community. Everybody was just so supportive. We’ll see what the Pairings Show says tomorrow.”
L.J. Hillis stepped up with timely baskets all day for the Kings. He kept them in it in the first half with eight points, including a 3-pointer near the end of the half, and kept going in the second half to finish with 17.
“We knew it was going to be tough coming in but we just decided to get the job done. It’s a great feeling,” Hillis said. “We prepare for it, we practice all the time. It just comes from hard work and preparation.
“We’re just trying to keep it going. We’ve been dreaming about this for awhile. I’m glad it’s finally happening.”
Haden McClain again hit big shots throughout. North Judson was within 41-39 early in the fourth quarter when McClain drilled a 3 to push the lead to five. He then came up with a steal and Good dropped in a 15-foot runner to make it a seven-point game.
After Cheyenne Allen came up with a steal and score for the Jays, Hillis answered with back-to-back baskets to push the Kings’ lead to 51-41 with 3:25 to go.
The Kings closed the game out from the foul line, making 7-of-8 down the final stretch. Good and McClain added baskets following steals to push the lead to as big as 14.
“I thought it was a really good game,” Good said. “I thought they were physical and I thought in the second half we kind of beared down and matched their physicality and kind of put it to them a little bit.”
The Kings turned the game around at the start of the second half with a 15-2 run to turn a 22-15 halftime deficit into a 30-24 lead with 5:10 left in the third.
Good hit two 3-pointers during the run. He finished 3-of-5 from long range.
The Kings shot 8-of-13 (62%) from 3-point range as a team. Hillis was 3-of-4 and McClain was 2-of-3.
They also got strong play inside from Chambers, who battled foul trouble throughout but still finished just short of a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds. McClain finished with 10 points.
“I couldn’t be happier right now,” Chambers said. “We all thought we could do it and to come out here and finally be able to do it, it’s a dream come true.”
Chambers credited the Bluejays.
“I think physically they were probably the best team that we’ve played so far in this tournament run,” he said. “Their strength, their physicality, their overall game, I thought it was a very good game.”
The semistate pairings show will air at 1 p.m. Sunday on IHSAAtv.org.
In other Class 2A regional games in the northern part of the state, Gary 21st Century defeated Westview 67-58 at North Judson and Fort Wayne Blackhawk defeated Tipton 80-59 and Wapahani defeated Carroll 73-50 at Lapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.