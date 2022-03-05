Lewis Cass rolled past North Newton 63-33 in the Class 2A Winamac Sectional’s semifinal round Friday night.
The Kings (13-11) led 14-5 after one and 24-13 at halftime. The Kings then scored 23 points in the third quarter to put the Spartans (10-12) in a 47-23 hole.
Tyson Good had 18 points to lead the Kings. Tristin Miller scored 15 and Haden McClain scored 14.
The Kings forced 27 Spartan turnovers in the win.
Cass coach Kyle Johnson told The River 102.3-FM in a postgame interview that he got on his team at halftime after they were up just 11 points after losing focus in the second quarter.
“The bottom line it’s a focus thing,” Johnson said. “At halftime there was definitely a loud speaking voice coming from my direction. At this point in the year there are certain things you can and can’t do and we were doing things we shouldn’t do. But they responded.
“I thought Tyson scored well. I’m super excited for Haden McClain. He comes in and he nails four 3s, three in the third quarter. Sometimes you just don’t say something to a kid when that happens. The last game it was Keaton Lewellen who stepped up at a big point for us. This time it was Haden McClain. I’ve been telling people that I’m much more comfortable when he’s in the game. He just is a solid presence.”
Cass plays Rensselaer (11-12) at 7:30 p.m. tonight for the sectional championship. The Hoosier Conference teams did not meet in the regular season.
TIPTON 79, SHERIDAN 41
Up 14-9 after the first quarter, the Blue Devils exploded for 29 points in the second quarter to build a commanding 43-22 halftime lead against the Blackhawks in the Class 2A Tipton Sectional semifinal game. From there, the Blue Devils cruised to the 79-41 final.
Nolan Swan and Nate Powell scored 23 points apiece to lead the Blue Devils, and both were efficient. Swan made 9 of 11 shots from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-land, and Powell was 10 of 14 from the field.
Also for Tipton, Grady Carpenter scored 11 points and Jackson Money had 10 points.
Tipton (16-6) faces Madison-Grant (14-10) in the final at 7:30 tonight. M-G beat Eastbrook 67-61 in the opening semifinal.
Tipton and M-G did not meet in the regular season. They last met in a 2019 sectional game, which the Argylls won.
NORWELL 63, EASTERN 29
Eastern had a decent start against No. 7-ranked Norwell in the Class 3A Norwell Sectional’s semifinal round. The Knights led by only five, 12-7, at the close of the first quarter.
From there, the Knights simply pulled away. It was 30-15 at halftime.
Oak Hill beat Bellmont 48-42 in the other semifinal.
Eastern finished 8-
