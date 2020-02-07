WINAMAC — Lewis Cass boys basketball coach Kyle Johnson and his Kings were victorious in his return to Winamac.
The Kings pulled away in the second half to a 62-51 win.
Austin Holt had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Kings (10-6). Easton Good had 17 points, seven boards and nine assists. Gabe Eurit added eight points and eight boards, and Tyson Johnson had eight points, four boards and three assists.
The Kings trailed most of the first half and led at only two points. They trailed 25-19 before Tyson Good hit a 3-pointer before the buzzer to bring them to within 25-22 at halftime.
They surged ahead in the third quarter. They ended the frame with a 19-4 run to take a 45-34 lead into the fourth. The Warriors never got any closer than nine in the final frame and the Kings led as much as 60-45 on a Eurit three-point play with 2:41 left.
Will Larkin, who was an IBCA/Subway Player of the Week last week after scored 45 and 35 points and eclipsing the 1,000-point career mark, stayed hot with 32 points to lead the Warriors (7-11). But no other Warrior scored more than five points.
Johnson, whose successful seven-year run as the Winamac coach ended controversially just before the 2017-18 season, was able to win in his return to the Winamac sidelines on the visitors’ side.
Eurit to walk-on to IU football
The Kings’ Eurit has made his college choice on where he will play football.
Eurit plans to join the Indiana University football team as a preferred walk-on.
“It’s going to be hard, it’s going to be a grind, but I like kind of stuff, so it’ll be a big challenge,” he said.
Eurit, who earned Player of the Year honors from both the Kokomo Tribune and Logansport Pharos-Tribune, helped lead the Kings to an 11-2 season and Hoosier Conference and sectional titles. He rushed for 1,522 yards (6.9 per carry) and 30 touchdowns and had 23 catches for 445 yards (19.4 per reception) and 7 TDs.
He said whether it’s on offense, defense or special teams, his main goal is to see the field for the Hoosiers.
“They’ll probably move me around. Whatever works,” he said. “It doesn’t matter, I just want to play.”
As for choosing IU, he said, “I’ve always wanted to go there. My brother [Alec] and my sister [Maddie] are there. My family kind of bleeds red.”
